The global Access Control Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028

These systems control the access of individuals in offices and monitor their attendance. Digitus Biometrics, Inc. provides advanced access control systems and server locks based on biometric authentication, RFID smart card technology, and other identity management technologies for securing data centers and critical IT assets.



Increased acceptance of cloud-based services to create lucrative opportunities for market players “



The managed ACaaS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the feature of updating the access rights by third parties, which helps in reducing the time and costs involved in monitoring and managing all access control activities and enables the consumers to pay as per use.



The benefits offered by the hosted and managed services and the reduction of capital expenditure by paying only for consumed services have been driving the ACaaS market.



Growing need for security and maintenance to drive market

North America in the access control market holds the largest share and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to a rise in crime rate that has resulted in a growing focus on providing effective and efficient electronic security solutions.



The growing demand for a secure and reliable form of identification for all federal employees and contractors largely drives the access control market in the US.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38 %, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 –34%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America– 35%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Europe – 20%, RoW – 10%

Key players operating in robotics as a service market are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Ireland), dormakaba Holding (Switzerland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Honeywell International (US), Identiv, Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (Germany), and Thales (France).



Research Coverage

The report segments the robotics as a service market and forecasts its size based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Vertical (Commercial, Military & Defense, Government, Residential, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Industrial and Transportation), By Type (Physical Access Control, Logical Access Control, Mobile Access Control), By ACaaS (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid); By Model (Discretionary Access Control, Mandatory Access Control, Role-based Access Control, Rule- based Access Control, Attribute- based Access Control, Risk adaptive Access Control, Identity- based Access Control).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the robotics as a service market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



