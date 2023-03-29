The global the potato protein market is projected to reach USD 144 million by 2028 from USD 105 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Potato Protein Market by Type, Nature, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05292508/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, manufacturers are adopting potato protein to create protein-rich commodities in the food & beverage industry.

• By type, Potato protein Isolate is widely used in food industry.



Potato protein isolates largely finds application in the food industry when compared to the feed industry.Processed potato protein isolates are therefore used commercially for adding to food products to boost their protein level.



Potato protein isolates using mild separation techniques do not lead to a significant change in the nutritional value, metabolism or contaminants.Potato protein isolates have high digestibility and blending abilities; hence, a new class of designed foods is developed using it.



It has increased protein concentration & advantages in color, flavor and functional qualities, thus giving other varieties of potato protein a competitive edge.

• By application, Bakery & Confectionery is projected in high demand during the forecast period.



Potato protein is used for the protein enrichment of bread products that are usually quite low in protein in bakery application.Further, bakery products with potato protein can be used as a replacement for wheat protein products as it is gluten-free; this provides this market with an opportunity as there is a growing demand for gluten-free bakery goods such as bread and cakes.



In confectionery and baking, potato protein is frequently used as an ingredient to enhance the consistency, flavor, and structure of baked goods.Protein from potatoes is high in amino acids but low in fat and carbs.



Potato protein improves the texture of baked goods and has a high water-binding capacity which helps keep baked goods moist and prevent them from drying out.Potato protein is also a good choice for those with gluten intolerances or allergies due to its lack of gluten.



The production of gluten-free baked goods is possible by substituting potato protein for wheat flour. Continuous innovation and new products are formed in the market to meet the demand for this application. KMC ingredients (Denmark) offers Protafy 130 potato protein products which are ideal for protein fortification of products based on dough systems, such as bakery, pasta or extruded snacks and pellets.



By Region, Germany in Europe is driving the market in potato protein market due to increase in customer awareness and growing demand for plant-based products.



The demand for plant-based proteins is increasing globally, and Germany is no exception.It is driven by several factors, including health concerns, environmental awareness, and animal welfare issues.



Potato protein being a high-quality protein source that is low in fat and is cholesterol-free, makes it popular ingredient in health and wellness.Moreover, potato protein has a smaller environmental footprint compared to animal-based protein sources such as meat and dairy.



Additionally, potato protein is a high-quality protein source that contains all essential amino acids, making it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers.In addition, potato protein is gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-free, which adds to its appeal.



The German government has been supporting the growth of the potato protein industry through various regulations and initiatives. In 2019, the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture included the promotion of plant-based protein sources in its “National Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption.” This kind of support is expected to help drive demand for potato protein in the country.



