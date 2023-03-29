Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Global Market Report 2023: Adoption of AI, ML, and Deep Learning Technologies Worldwide Sparks Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Component (Software (Facial Expression Recognition, Speech & Voice Recognition) and Services), Application Area, End User, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emotion detection and recognition market size is projected to grow from USD 23.5 billion in 2022 to USD 42.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market growth include the global adoption of Al, ML, and deep learning technologies, the increasing need for emotion recognition models by intelligent systems, and the expanding popularity of wearable technology.

By component, the software segment holds the largest market size.

With more competition, image recognition cameras are using more sophisticated hardware and software sensors to recognize product placements more accurately. In the pandemic crisis, picture recognition technology has also been widely adopted in a number of nations. For instance, to identify people and stop the transmission of the virus, Moscow, Russia, and China have implemented image recognition, pattern recognition, and facial recognition technology.

As a result, the image recognition market's software component has expanded. In addition to this, several businesses created cutting-edge picture recognition software during the epidemic or have licensed its use. As an illustration, PUX has obtained a license for its FaceU software to support Driver Monitoring System (DMS) for resilience against masked faces. Thus, it can be concluded that these elements fuel the EDR market during the forecasted period.

By Software, facial expression, and recognition segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Facial recognition is an integral part of the emotion detection and recognition system, as it helps the identification of emotions gathered from facial expressions and generates real-time results. Facial expression recognition helps identify feature vectors, such as surprise, happiness, sadness, anger, and fear. Therefore, this encourages the adoption of emotion detection technology in interviews. For instance, Unilever is deploying this technology to check the confidence level of the candidate and make decisions on whether the individual will be suitable for client-facing roles.

Furthermore, in the marketing and advertisement segment, Kellogg's uses the emotion detection and recognition technology for branding and advertisement. Based on various ads shown to the group, it analyzes the captured expressions and makes decisions on which advertisement to finalize. These factors would drive the adoption of emotion detection and recognition technology solutions in the facial expression and recognition segment and as a result, the facial expression and recognition segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By application area, the medical emergency segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The realm of medical emergencies greatly benefits from emotion detection and recognition systems. Businesses that operate in this sector combine emotion detection and recognition technology by assessing a person's emotional state of mind, pain, and any medical disorders that may be detected through facial clues, such as autism and depression. As it can identify pain in persons who cannot verbally express it, this technology is a gift to the health sciences. Therefore, the medical emergency segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of AI, ML, and Deep Learning Technologies Worldwide

Rising Need for Emotion Recognition Models by Intelligent Systems

Growing Popularity of Wearable Devices

Restraints

Insufficient Database and Technical Problems to Lead to Discrepancies and False Results

High Production Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for IoT Technology and Applications

Increasing Government Initiatives to Leverage Benefits of EDR Technology

Challenges

Privacy and Data Breach Issues

Ethical Issues in EDR Technology

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $42.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

