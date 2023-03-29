Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 March 2023



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 31 March 2023

Effective from 31 March 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 31 March 2023 to 30 June 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 31 March 2023: 4.6020% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

