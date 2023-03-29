The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to reach USD 936 million by 2027 from USD 501 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.3%

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product, Probe Type ,Process, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574214/?utm_source=GNW

However, the reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors are restraining the growth of this market.



Consumables product segment holds the fastest market of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in during forecast period

By product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is bifurcated into instruments, services, and consumables.The consumables segment is holds the fastest global ultrasound probe disinfection market during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, and the relatively lesser capital investment needed to adopt consumables for disinfection in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers driving the growth of this segment.



High-level disinfection process segment accounted for the fastest market of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021.

By process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is bifurcated into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes.The high-level disinfection segment accounted for the fastest market of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021.



The growing regulatory norms for disinfection, and the rising demand for automated disinfection systems for the high-level disinfection of TEE and endocavitary transducers are the major factors driving the demand of this segment.



By region, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2022

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2022. Presence of major market players,increasing healthcare expenditures,and presence of well-defined regulatory framework are key factors driving the growth.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Major players in this market in the ultrasound probe disinfection market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel plc (UK), STERIS plc (US), Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox (Canada), Germitec (France), Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ultrasound probe disinfection market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, process, type of probe, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various ultrasound probe disinfectants available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing adoption of automated high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, increased number of government regulations and guidelines in developed countries), restraints (High cost of automated probe reprocessors, reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors), opportunities (Increasing birth rates/number of pregnancies globally, High growth opportunities and infrastructural developments in developing countries) and challenges (Lack of knowledge about probe reprocessing, inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes) influencing the growth of ultrasound probe disinfection market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market . The report analyzes this market by product, process, type of probe, end user and region

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, process, type of probe, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________