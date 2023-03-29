Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Recycled Material Drives Sector

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extrusion Molding Plastics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Material (High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, and Others), By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.

Products made via extrusion include wire insulation, fences, deck railings, window frames, pipe and tubing, weather-stripping, and plastic films and sheets. Extrusion has the tremendous benefit of allowing for the creation of profiles like pipes of any length. If the material is flexible enough, lengthy pipes can be created by coiling them on a reel. The extrusion of pipes with integrated couplers that include rubber seals has additional benefits.



Substitute for Metal



Polymeric materials can be used in place of glass, steel, and aluminum. Both amorphous and semi-crystalline polymers are included in them. These plastics are extensively used in automotive, transportation, appliance, electronics, communications, and aerospace applications due to their excellent strength, stiffness, impact resistance, temperature resistance, and fire resistance.

Despite being made in far smaller quantities than generic plastics, these materials are much more expensive. Polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polybutylene terephthalate, polyoxymethylene, polyimide, polymethyl methacrylate, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene are examples of materials that are regarded as engineering thermoplastics. The weight of the vehicles can be reduced by 80% with the help of plastic, whereas in reducing weight, the volume will remain the same.



High Demand for Packaging Material



The packaging of goods plays a crucial role in consumer demand. It is also anticipated that more creative packaging options will be introduced in the upcoming years, such as active packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, edible packaging, and bioplastic packaging. However, the sector's future is expected to be threatened by growing sustainability awareness and a strict prohibition on single-use plastic to reduce plastic pollution. Due to the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the packaging sector was significantly impacted. The shutdown hit worldwide plastic packaging makers in China, one of the significant plastic producers with more than 30% of the global market share.



Growing Demand for Recycled Material



Recycled polymer demand is rising due to regulations, CPG commitments, and greater consumer awareness. These plastics can be made either by mechanical recycling or through sophisticated recycling. Plastic trash is cleaned, chopped, and pelletized in mechanical recycling.

However, there is a chemical shift in advanced recycling and a longer journey from plastic waste to ready-to-use plastic. Recycled plastics are gaining popularity; by 2025, more than 80 global CPG, packaging, and retail firms will be publicly committed to using 15 to 50% recycled material in their packaging.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By Material:

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Others

Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By End User:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Building & Construction

Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook



6. North America Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook



7. Europe Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook



9. South America Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Extrusion Molding Plastics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Substitute for Metal

11.1.2. High Demand for Packaging Material

11.1.3. Growing Demand for Recycled Material

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. High Cost of Extrusion Molding Plastics Affecting Market Growth

11.2.2. Different Technical Challenges that Manufacturing Companies Face



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Porters Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



