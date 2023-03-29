New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenols Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325406/?utm_source=GNW

, Barry Callebaut AG, Blue California, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., and Herza Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG.



The global polyphenols market grew from $1.87 billion in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The polyphenols market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The polyphenols market consists of sales of polyphenolic amides and resveratrol.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The polyphenols refer to micronutrients found naturally in plants.Polyphenols are found in many supplements and can easily get into the diet through fruits, vegetables, teas, and spices.



There are about 8,000 different forms of polyphenols, including flavonoids like quercetin and catechins found in fruits. Polyphenols may help prevent blood clots, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyphenols market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the polyphenols market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of polyphenols are flavonoids, phenolic acids, stilbenes, and lignans.The flavonoids refer to a variety of natural compounds with varying phenolic structures.



These natural compounds are widely known for their health benefits, and attempts are being undertaken to extract the chemicals known as flavonoids.The various source of polyphenols includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beverages.



The application of polyphenols includes food and beverage, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



Rising awareness about the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs is significantly contributing to the growth of the polyphenols market.The usage of herbal medicines and polyphenols or nutraceuticals is quickly expanding across the world, with many individuals increasingly turning to these products for the treatment of various health concerns in various national healthcare settings.



Recent years have clearly seen a tremendous increase in acceptance and public interest in natural therapies, both in developing and developed countries. For instance, in January 2020, according to a survey conducted by BioMed Central, a UK-based scientific journal published, from a survey conducted among 500 individuals, this survey found a significant 80.2% prevalence of using herbal products. Therefore, the rapid growth in awareness of herbal products is expected to boost demand for polyphenols during the forecast period.



Product launches have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyphenols market.Many companies operating in polyphenols are developing new products with emerging technologies to meet the industry demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.



For instance, in July 2022, Genosa, a Spain-based company engaged in the production of olive fruit-derived natural extracts high in hydroxytyrosol, launched phenol-rich olive fruit extract.The amount of polyphenols in Hytolive Infinity is standardized by up to 25% and amounts to about 1,000 parts per million (ppm).



Because it doesn’t contain any emulsifiers, additives, or solvents, the company’s modified process technology allows it to produce high purity hydroxytyrosol, which is more stable and adaptable.



In February 2022, ABF Ingredients is a UK-based provider of innovative, differentiated, and value-added products and services acquired Fytexia for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will broaden ABFI’s product and capability range in order to better serve the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and food business sectors.



Fytexia is a France-based, expert life science company in developing scientifically-supported active nutrients for healthcare products.



The countries covered in the polyphenols market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polyphenols market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Polyphenols market statistics, including polyphenols industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with polyphenols market share, detailed polyphenols market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polyphenols industry. This polyphenols market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325406/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________