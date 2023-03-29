Paper Packaging Market Report 2023: Conservation of Resources Leads to Sector Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Paper Packing Market will reach US$ 462.65 Billion in 2028, compared to US$ 371.81 Billion in 2022 according to the publisher.



Global Paper Packing Market shall expand at 3.71% during the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2028



The paper packaging dominates the recycled materials market, constituting approximately 68% of all recycled packaging. Additionally, paper and paperboard have some of the highest recycling rates worldwide, except for certain countries where glass has higher recycling rates. The growth in the paper packaging market can be due to various factors.

One is the increasing awareness of environmental issues, leading more businesses and consumers to seek sustainable packaging options. Due to its eco-friendliness, paper packaging has gained popularity as an alternative to plastic packaging, resulting in a rise in demand. Consumers also prefer products with sustainable packaging and are willing to pay more for them, creating a market opportunity for paper packaging.



Additionally, governments worldwide are implementing regulations to reduce plastic packaging usage, driving the shift towards paper packaging. Technological advancements have also added to the rise of the paper packaging market by allowing for the development of more substantial and durable packaging, expanding its suitability for a broader range of products.

Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has further increased demand for paper packaging products such as shipping boxes. Lastly, paper packaging is often less expensive than other materials, making it a cost-effective option for businesses. Hence, the market value for Global Paper Packing was US$ 371.81 Billion in 2022.



Flexible Paper shall Thrive in the Coming Years



The global paper packaging market is segmented by product type, which includes corrugated boxes, boxboard or paperboard cartons, flexible papers, and other paper-based packaging solutions. Flexible paper is a pliable packaging material framed to fit different shapes and sizes of products. Its traditional usage is for packaging food and beverage products and other consumer goods. Flexible paper packaging can be made from different types of paper and coated or laminated for extra protection and durability.



Flexible paper packaging is a sustainable and biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging chosen by businesses and consumers worried about the environmental impact of packaging. It is obtainable in various sizes and shapes, customizable with printing and branding, and easy to store and transport. Additionally, it is a cost-effective option for businesses and complies with food and beverage packaging regulations.



Cost-effective Nature of Paper Packing adds to its Growing Usage in Foods and Beverage Businesses



Globally, the paper packaging market divides its segments based on end-users, including food and beverages, healthcare, personal care, electronics, and others. Paper packaging complies with food safety regulations and the absence of harmful chemicals that could contaminate food or beverages. It is a sustainable and eco-friendly option because it is biodegradable and easily recycled. Its versatility allows it to be molded into various shapes and sizes, making it suitable for different food and beverage products.



Paper packaging is often a cost-effective option for businesses, and users can customize it with attractive graphics and printing to promote products and brands. The demand for sustainable packaging options is increasing among consumers, and often the understanding is that paper packaging is a more responsible choice than plastic packaging.



Conservation of Resources Leads to Growth in the demand for Recycled Waste for Paper Packing



The global paper packing market raw material consists of fresh sources and recycled waste. The production of paper packaging commonly involves using recycled waste materials, such as old newspapers, cardboard, and other types of paper waste. The industry collects and sorts the recycled junk and processes it into pulp using chemicals and water. They then press and dry the pulp to create sheets of paper utilized to manufacture various paper packaging types, including boxes, bags, and cartons.



Recycling waste for paper packaging production helps reduce the amount of waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills or oceans, thus conserving resources and safeguarding the environment. Additionally, it decreases the demand for virgin tree pulp and helps preserve forests. Furthermore, using recycled waste in paper packaging manufacturing is often more economical than using virgin pulp, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses.



Government Regulation for Reducing Plastics usage benefits the Paper Packing Industry in Asia-Pacific



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions that comprise the global paper packing market.The Asia-Pacific region has a large and growing population, which has led to increased demand for consumer goods, particularly food, and beverages, that require packaging. Also, there is a growing awareness of environmental issues in the region, which has led to an increased demand for sustainable packaging options. Furthermore, the perception of paper packaging is an eco-friendlier alternative to plastics packaging, and as a result, demand has risen.



Additionally, technological advancements have allowed for the development of more potent and durable paper packaging, making it a more viable option for a broader range of products. Moreover, governments in the region are implementing regulations to reduce the use of plastics packaging and promote sustainable alternatives, which have led to a shift towards paper packaging. Finally, the rise of e-commerce has increased demand for shipping boxes and other paper packaging products, as more products are being shipped directly to consumers.



Product Type - Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:



1. Corrugated boxes

2. Boxboard or Paper board cartons

3. Flexible papers

4. Others



End-User - Market breakup from 5 Viewpoints:



1. Food and Beverages

2. Healthcare

3. Personal care

4. Electronics

5. Others



Raw Material - Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:



1. Fresh sources

2. Recycled waste



Region - Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World



Company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $371.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $462.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7%

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Porters Five Forces



6. Global Paper Packaging Market



7. Market Share - Global Paper Packaging Market



8. Product Type - Global Paper Packaging Market



9. End User - Global Paper Packaging Market



10. Raw Material - Global Paper Packaging Market



11. Region - Global Paper Packaging Market



12. Key Players



Companies Mentioned

WestRock Inc.

International Paper Company Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Amcor

Smurfit Kappa

Nine Dragons Paper

Holmen

Clearwater Paper

DS Smith

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc2upi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment