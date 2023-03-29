Global AgriTech Market Outlook to 2035: Key Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for AgriTech 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) utilizes advanced solutions, from genetic engineering to sensors and robotics, to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the agricultural sector.

New technological advancements and renewable methods are radically transforming the sector, exploiting new developments in automation, drone technology, biochemicals, precision framing and more.

The Global Market for AgriTech 2023-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of this thriving sector. Report contents include:

Analysis of AgriTech sectors including:

Vertical Farming Aeroponics. Hydroponics. Aquaponics. LEDs and lighting. Automation.

Crop Biotech Gene modification. Genome editing. Gene silencing. Synthetic biology. Selective breeding. Seed treatments.

Smart Farming Agribots and autonomous tractors. Crops monitoring & analytics. Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics. Drones and satellites. Marketplace operators.

Biostimulants and Biopesticides Microbials. Biochemicals. Semiochemicals. Natural biostimulants and pesticides. Mineral-based pesticides. Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP). Biotic agents.

Natural Fertilizers Biofertilizers Nitrogen-fixing. Phosphate. Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR). Compost. Organic Animal-based. Plant-based. Mineral-based.

Livestock Biotech. Genetic Engineering. Precision breeding. Vaccines and drugs. Feed Additives.

Other markets including nanobubbles and agrivoltaics.

Market drivers, trends and challenges.

Funding and investments 2020-2023.

Market maps per sector.

Global revenues to 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 VERTICAL FARMING

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 What is a vertical farm?

3.1.2 Vertical farming costs

3.1.3 Vertical farm components

3.2 Technologies

3.2.1 Aeroponics

3.2.2 Hydroponics

3.2.3 Aquaponics

3.2.4 LEDs and lighting

3.2.5 Automation

3.3 Funding and investments

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global market revenues to 2035

3.6 Market player profiles (101 company profiles)

4 CROP BIOTECH

4.1 Overview

4.2 Technologies

4.2.1 Gene modification

4.2.2 Gene editing

4.2.3 Gene silencing

4.2.4 Synthetic biology

4.2.5 Selective breeding

4.2.6 Seed treatments

4.3 Funding and investments

4.4 Market map

4.5 Global market revenues to 2035

4.6 Market player profiles (58 company profiles)

5 SMART FARMING

5.1 Overview

5.2 Technologies

5.2.1 Agribots and autonomous tractors

5.2.1.1 Weed and pest control

5.2.1.2 Robotic seeding

5.2.1.3 Fully autonomous tractors

5.2.1.4 Other autonomous farming machines and robots

5.2.1.5 Robotic fruit and vegetable harvesting

5.2.1.6 Dairy farming robots

5.2.2 Crops monitoring & analytics

5.2.3 Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics

5.2.4 Drones and satellites

5.2.5 Marketplace operators

5.3 Funding and investments

5.4 Market map

5.5 Global market revenues to 2035

5.6 Market player profiles (210 company profiles)

6 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technologies

6.2.1 Biostimulants

6.2.2 Microbials

6.2.3 Biochemicals

6.2.4 Semiochemicals

6.2.5 Natural biostimulants and pesticides

6.2.6 Mineral-based pesticides

6.2.7 Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP)

6.2.8 Biotic agents

6.3 Funding and investments

6.4 Market map

6.5 Global market revenues to 2035

6.6 Market player profiles (83 company profiles)

7 NATURAL FERTILIZERS

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technologies

7.2.1 Biofertilizers

7.2.1.1 Nitrogen-fixing

7.2.1.2 Phosphate

7.2.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR)

7.2.1.4 Compost

7.2.2 Organic

7.2.2.1 Animal-based

7.2.2.2 Organic: Plant-based

7.2.2.3 Organic: Mineral-based

7.3 Funding and investments

7.4 Market map

7.5 Global market revenues to 2035

7.6 Market player profiles (39 company profiles)

8 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH

8.1 Overview

8.2 Technologies

8.2.1 Genetic Engineering

8.2.2 Precision breeding

8.2.3 Vaccines and drugs

8.2.4 Feed Additives

8.3 Funding and investments

8.4 Market map

8.5 Global market revenues to 2035

8.6 Market player profiles (55 company profiles)

9 OTHER MARKETS

9.1 Agrivoltaics

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Market player profiles (6 company profiles)

9.2 Nanobubbles

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.1.1 Surface nanobubbles

9.2.1.2 Bulk nanobubbles

9.2.2 Properties

9.2.3 Nanobubble preparation and generation

9.2.4 Technology limitations

9.2.5 Applications in agriculture

9.2.6 Market players (35 company profiles)

10 REFERENCES

