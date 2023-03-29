LCX Launches Groundbreaking Tokenized Bonds: A Revolution in Compliant Staking

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative offering bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, providing a secure, compliant, and regulated investment opportunity for BTC, ETH, and the LCX Token.

[Vaduz, Liechtenstein - Mar 29,2023] - LCX, a cutting-edge blockchain-based platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its pioneering tokenized bond offering, which is set to transform the world of compliant staking for BTC, ETH, and the LCX Token. The bonds, collectively valued at 40 Million Euros, consist of 4 security tokens called EURt7, BTCt7, ETHt7, and LCXt7, and are backed by a security prospectus endorsed by regulators and available to investors across the European Economic Area (EEA).

As the popularity of staking and digital assets continues to rise, the potential for regulatory scrutiny has become a growing concern. Recognizing this challenge, LCX has taken the step of offering its tokenized bonds as regulated securities, ensuring compliance with financial regulations while providing a secure, fixed-yield investment opportunity.

The security prospectus for LCX's tokenized bonds has been endorsed by regulators and passported across the EEA, making the bonds accessible to verified LCX users in 30 countries. This innovative approach combines the stability and trust associated with traditional finance with the dynamic world of digital assets, offering a thrilling new investment opportunity for both seasoned and novice investors.

Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX, commented, "LCX's tokenized bonds represent a pioneering approach to compliant staking for BTC, ETH, and LCX Token. By offering these bonds as regulated securities, we have not only addressed the regulatory concerns surrounding staking but have also created a more secure and reliable investment opportunity for users. This groundbreaking offering is likely to set a new standard in the digital asset space and contribute to the continued growth and adoption of blockchain technology."

LCX's commitment to regulatory compliance ensures that its tokenized bond offering is accessible to a wider range of investors, including those from the traditional finance sector who may have been hesitant to explore the world of digital assets. This innovative offering has the potential to attract new investors to the digital asset space, further solidifying the growing influence of blockchain technology in the financial world.

The introduction of tokenized bonds represents a significant milestone in the evolution of finance. LCX's dedication to providing innovative, secure, and compliant investment products for the modern investor is evidenced by its latest offering, which is poised to reshape the landscape of digital asset investments.

For more information about LCX's tokenized bonds and to join the platform, visit LCX.com.

About LCX

LCX is a blockchain-based platform that offers innovative solutions for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. With a commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and user experience, LCX is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the world of digital assets. Its product suite includes the LCX Exchange, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange; LCX Earn, a platform for earning fixed yields on digital assets; and the LCX Token Sale Manager, designed for compliant ICOs. Through its innovative products and services, LCX is shaping the future of finance and providing unparalleled opportunities for investors in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.