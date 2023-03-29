BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2022

Exceeds the projections for 2022 and positive outlook for year 2023

| Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Rishon Lezion, ISRAEL

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew by 25% to $11.3 million from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 22.8% compared to 19.0% in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
  • Operating profit amounted to $652,000 compared to $58,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
  • EBITDA amounted to $781,000 compared to $149,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
  • Financial expenses increased to $115,000 from $2,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
  • Net income amounted to $531,000 or $0.09 per basic share compared to $100,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew by 23% to $41.5 million from $33.6 million in the year 2021 ;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 21.8% from 19.6% in the year 2021;
  • Operating profit increased to $1.9 million from $0.5 million in the year 2021;
  • EBITDA amounted to $2.4 million compared to $0.84 million in the year 2021.
  • Financial expenses increased to $647,000 from $105,000 in the year 2021.
  • Net income amounted to $1.28 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $0.45 million or $0.09 per basic share in the year 2021.

Financial Outlook:

For the full year 2023, BOS currently expects:

  • Revenues of $45 million
  • Net income of $1.5 million

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We are pleased with the financial results of year 2022, which were above our expectations. We feel comfortable with our year 2023 projection and we are executing our growth plan that should yield further positive results in year 2024."

Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman stated: “ Year 2022 was characterized by continued strengthening of BOS' core capabilities and enhancement of our competitive position in our different market places. This forms the basis for our future growth and profits."

BOS will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

· Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
· Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
· Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands

  Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  (Unaudited)
 (Audited) (Unaudited)
 (Audited)
     
Revenues $ 41,511 $ 33,634 $ 11,328 $ 9,079
Cost of revenues 32,451 27,048 8,738 7,351
Gross profit 9,060 6,586 2,590 1,728
Operating costs and expenses:        
Research and development 166 208 38 54
Sales and marketing 4,924 3,955 1,375 1,053
General and administrative 2,122 1,906 564 563
Other income, net (81) - (39) -
Total operating costs and expenses 7,131 6,069 1,938 1,670
         
Operating income 1,929 517 652 58
Financial expenses, net (647) (105) (115) 2
Income before taxes on income 1,282 412 537 60
Taxes benefit (taxes on income) (6) 39 (6) 40
Net income $ 1,276 $ 451 $ 531 $ 100
         
Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.02
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,550 5,212 5,702 5,301
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,589 5,424 5,703 5,438
         
Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 5,702 5,251 5,702 5,251


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

   December
31, 2022		 December
31, 2021
  (Unaudited)  (Audited)
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $1,763 $1,875
Restricted bank deposits 130 242
Trade receivables 10,834 9,209
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,414 977
Inventories 6,433 5,567
     
Total current assets 20,574 17,870
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS 260 150
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,270 1,097
     
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 1,110 944
     
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 486 20
     
GOODWILL 4,895 4,676
     
Total assets $30,595 $24,757


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current maturities of long-term loans $586 $740
Operating lease liabilities, current  301  538
Trade payables  7,984  5,200
Employees and payroll accruals  1,016  996
Deferred revenues  542  917
Advances net of inventory in process  47  249
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  719  112
     
Total current liabilities  11,195  8,752
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loans, net of current maturities  1,294  681
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  827  565
Long-term deferred revenues  241  132
Accrued severance pay  404  280
     
Total long-term liabilities  2,766  1,658
     
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  16,634  14,347
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $30, 595 $24,757


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
   2022  2021  2022 2021
         
 Operating income $1,929 $517 $652 $58
Add:        
Amortization of intangible assets  107  20  31  5
Stock-based compensation  97  67  22  23
Depreciation  255  238  76  63
EBITDA $2,388 $842 $781 $149


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
       Year ended December 31,
2022
           
           
Revenues $15,318 $        25,232 $961    $41,511 
           
           
Gross profit (loss)  3,778          5,441  (159) -  9,060 
           
Allocated operating expenses  2,535          3,450  425  -  6,410 
           
Unallocated operating expenses*    -  -     721 
           
Income (loss) from operations $1,243 $1,991 $(584) -  1,929 
           
Financial expenses and tax on income          (653)
           
Net income         $1,276 


  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
       Year ended December 31, 
2021
            
            
Revenues $13,192
 $19,008 $1,576
  $(142)  $33,634 
            
            
Gross profit (loss)  3,338  3,708  (460)  -  6,586 
            
Allocated operating expenses  2,300  2,497  573
   -  5,370 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*    -   -     699 
            
Income (loss) from operations $1,038 $1,211 $(1,033)  -  517 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income           (66)
            
Net income          $451 

 

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
       Three months ended December 31,
2022
           
           
Revenues $4,273 $6,789 $266
    $11,328 
           
           
Gross profit (loss)  1,187  1,560  (157) -  2,590 
           
Allocated operating expenses  645  1,014  78
  -  1,737 
           
Unallocated operating expenses*    -   -    201 
           
Income (loss) from operations $542 $546 $(235) -  652 
           
Financial expenses and tax on income          121
 
           
Net income         $531 


  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
       Three months ended December 31,
2021
            
            
Revenues $3,999 $4,840 $
236
  $ $9,079 
            
            
Gross profit (loss)  1,126  1,025  (423)  -  1,728 
            
Allocated operating expenses  659  709  121
   -  1,489 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*    -   -            181 
            
Income (loss) from operations $467 $316 $(544)  -  58 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income           42
 
            
Net income          $100 

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


Contact Data