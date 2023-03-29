Field Force Automation Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Robust and Automated Solutions to Streamline Diverse Operations and Maximize Efficiency Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Force Automation Market by Component , Deployment Mode , Organization Size Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global field force automation market size reached US$ 2.16 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 6.04 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.69% during 2022-2028.

The steadily expanding information technology (IT) sector, the enhanced operational efficiency of organizations, and the increasing penetration of cloud-based solutions represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Field Force Automation (FFA) Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of FFA across various industrial verticals due to the increasing need for robust and automated solutions to streamline diverse operations and maximize the field force efficiency represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the extensive FFA usage to perform automatic schedules, ensure attendance management, monitor the workforce, and cater to geographically dispersed customers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, significant improvements in the information technology (IT) sector and the growing penetration of several internet-enabled connected devices with cloud solutions are supporting the market growth.

The market is also driven by the trend of bring your own device (BYOD) within enterprises. Moreover, the emergence of advanced analytics and mobile-based sales force automation software and the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are favoring the market growth. These technologies help generate accurate reports-based insights, forecast past sales through data analysis, ensure customer relationship management (CRM), and increase overall workflow.

Furthermore, the escalating product employment in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, owing to its various advantages, including enhanced stock tracking, easy distribution, better sales strategy, and effective sales order management, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, rapid digitalization, fueling utilization of electronic gadgets, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer products with improved attributes are positively impacting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Component Insights:

Solution

Service

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the field force automation market based on the component. This includes solutions and services. According to the report, solutions represented the largest segment.

Deployment Mode Insights:

Cloud-based

On-premises

A detailed breakup and analysis of the field force automation market based on the deployment mode has also been provided in the report. This includes cloud-based and on-premises. According to the report, cloud-based accounted for the largest market share.

Organization Size Insights:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the field force automation market based on the organization size. This includes large, and small and medium-sized enterprises. According to the report, large enterprises represented the largest segment.

Industry Verticals Insights:

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Construction and Real Estate

Energy and Utilities

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the field force automation market based on the industry verticals has also been provided in the report. This includes IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, construction and real estate, energy and utilities, and others. According to the report, manufacturing accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global field force automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global field force automation market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive field force automation markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What is the competitive structure of the global field force automation market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global field force automation market?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Field Force Automation Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size



9 Market Breakup by Industry Verticals



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)

BT Group plc

Channelplay Limited

Fieldez Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Folio3 Software Inc.

Infosys Limited

Kloudq Technologies Limited

Leadsquared

ServiceMax

VisitBasis Tech LLC

