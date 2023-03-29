Composites Market is Growing Immensely and Reach USD 216.04 Billion to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Composites Market is estimated to reach over USD 216.04 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.

Composites are created by microscopic interactions between two or more chemically different phases of materials. Composites are divided into polymer, metal, ceramic, carbon, and graphite categories depending on the matrix. Due to its improved desired characteristics, it can be used in various industries, including aerospace & military and construction. This rise results from the rising demand for lightweight components in the automotive and transportation industries.

Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecasted years, novel lightweight components will be used more frequently across all industrial sectors, supporting market expansion. Since composites greatly reduce the body weight of military aircraft and helicopters, they are used in the aerospace and defense industries. In order to increase overall performance and fuel economy, weight reduction is thought to be important, and it is projected that this will be the primary driver driving the industry's growth.







Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Multiaxial glass fiber noncrimp fabrics were the first product Saertex produced in its new Mexico facility to forward its product line's growth into the wind power industry.

In June 2021, the lightweight camera drone was built using Hexcel HexPly carbon fiber pre-preg, according to Hexcel Corporation, a world leader in advanced composites technology. A set of students from the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Wels constructed a composite drone using parts supplied by the Austrian company Hexcel Neumarkt.

List of Prominent Players in the Composites Market:

Composites Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 117.47Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 216.04 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 7.29% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Fiber Type, Resin Type, End-Use Industry And Manufacturing Process Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing consumer knowledge of the benefits of composites is also anticipated to fuel market revenue development. Composite materials have numerous advantages for the sports, manufacturing, and automotive industries since they are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and highly robust compared to most metals and woods (make premium sports equipment).

Additionally, it is projected that government initiatives to promote sustainability and reduce Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions will favorably influence market revenue growth. Governments and automakers are investing in lightweight commercial vehicles to boost fuel efficiency, reduce fuel costs, and reduce environmental pollution. Due to their outstanding lightweight properties, which improve vehicle fuel efficiency and encourage environmental friendliness, many car makers use composite materials.

Challenges:

One of the main disadvantages of composites is their high cost of production and assembly and their high cost of raw ingredients. They display weak strength in the out-of-plane direction, where the matrix carries the majority of the load.

Strong impacts have the potential to harm composite materials. In addition, they are more difficult for professionals to repair than metallic structures. Because plastics meltdown considerably more quickly than metals do, composites cannot withstand extremely high temperatures. As a result of its extremely low heat capacity, materials cannot be employed in heating applications since they have a lower strength-to-volume ratio than metals.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific composites market is expected to witness a significant market share in revenue and is projected to expand at a high CAGR shortly. Due to important manufacturers from significant economies like China, India, and Japan, the region is among the most profitable locations for manufacturers of automobiles, buildings, aerospace, and electronics. Besides, the North American region had a substantial share of the market.

The growing demand for lightweight materials in the automobile industry in the United States is the main factor driving the demand for composites. Over the projection period, rising electrical & electronics capacity additions and consistent growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors are predicted to boost industry growth.





Segmentation of Composites Market-

Composites Market By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Composites Basalt Fiber Composites Aramid Fiber Composites Boron Fiber Composites Hybrid Fiber Composites Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (Uhmwpe) Fiber Composites



Composites Market By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites Epoxy Resin Polyester Resin Vinyl Ester Resin Polyurethane Resin Others

Thermoplastic Composites Polycarbonates (Pc) Polypropylene (Pp) Polyphenylene Sulfide (Pps) Polyetherimide (Pei) Polyetheretherketone (Peek) Polyamide (Pa) Others



Composites Market By Application

Aerospace & Defense Civil Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive & Transportation Automotive Recreational Vehicles Bus, Trucks, And Other Heavy Vehicles Metros And Monorails Passenger Rails High-Speed And Bullet Trains

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine Powerboat Sailboat Cruise Ship Others

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Others Industrial Healthcare Sporting Goods



Composites Market By Manufacturing Process

Lay-up

Filament Winding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

RTM

Others

Composites Market By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

