Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Examining Generative AI for Marketing to 2025

This 53-page report focuses on the potential impact of generative AI on marketing and communications. It is based on primary research interviews with marketing and communications leaders, as well as generative AI startup founders. The report is divided into three core sections, which analyze the potential impact of generative AI on various aspects of marketing.

Creative application suites, combined with MarTech for targeting and running campaigns, already transformed the role of marketing departments and agencies in the business world. Generative AI is now leveling up that tech stack even more, as this report documents through interviews with marketing leaders and other forms of data collection.

By identifying prominent use cases, technological developments, and trends across the marketing applications of generative AI, this report can influence best practices for marketing, as well as growth strategies for generative AI companies targeting marketers.

By carefully identifying and categorizing major themes, the report supplies marketing or even cross-functional teams with an abundance of useful discussion points, helping them to power through any change resistance. For those in need of hard numbers, the report provides those, as well, in focused subsections and data visualizations.

The report also surfaces over 50 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure. This includes data visualizations that illuminate the opportunities and threats in generative AI.

Generative AI for Marketing: Use Cases, Technological Developments, and Trends (2023-2025) Report Highlights:

Generative AI is disrupting marketing, but how far will it go? This thematic analysis identifies where human creativity or oversight is still needed and where this work might become technologically augmented.

As popular notions of Generative AI expand from hit-or-miss AI art to include all the newly discovered use cases of ChatGPT/large language models, it is clear that marketers will be early adopters and experimenters.

Generative AI startups are launching a wide range of products and services, sometimes based on foundation models.

However, certain skills and strategies are required to implement this technology into campaigns without compromising results or other aspects of organizational performance.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following questions:

What are some of the ways that CMOs and digital marketers already use generative AI?

Will original content be disadvantaged by a deluge of generative AI output?

What are some of the shifting perspectives on AI potential?

How could generative AI optimize or complicate organizational processes?

Which areas of generative AI still need improvement?

How are conflicting interests distorting the perception of AI progress?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Generative AI for Marketing

1.1 Key Benefits of This Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Executive Summary

2. Current Marketing Use Cases for Generative AI

2.1 Current Marketing Use Cases: Thematic Analysis

2.2 Current Marketing Use Cases: Industry Insights

2.3 Current Marketing Use Cases: Quantitative Insights

3. Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work

3.1 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Thematic Analysis

3.2 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Industry Insights

3.3 Generative AI vs. Original, Creative Work: Quantitative Insights

4. Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World

4.1 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Thematic Analysis

4.2 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Industry Insights

4.3 Predictions for a Post-ChatGPT World: Quantitative Insights

5. Infographics: An Overview of Generative AI Usage, Developments, and Predictions

5.1 Infographics: The Impact of Generative AI on Digital Marketing

5.2 Infographics: Generative AI: Opportunities and Threats

5.3 Infographics: From Generative AI to AGI

