Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market grew from $20.9 billion in 2022 to $22.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The specialty pulp & paper chemicals market is expected to grow to $28.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market consists of sales of coating chemicals, bleaching & RCF chemicals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The specialty pulp and paper chemicals are chemicals used for the production of chemical pulp and to enhance the quality and performance of paper. They are used as raw materials in the paper production process.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of specialty pulp and paper chemicals are basic chemicals, functional chemicals, bleaching chemicals, and process chemicals.The basic chemicals refer to important and necessary chemicals used for broad production and have a high benefit to economic development and improve the qualities of specialty paper and pulp.



These are applied in packaging, labeling printing, and other applications and are sold through various sales channels such as direct or institutional sales and indirect sales.



The rise in consumption of recycled paper is expected to propel the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market going forward.Recycled paper refers to a paper that is reconstituted into paper again.



Specialty pulp and paper chemicals help paper production by giving a white appearance to paper and removing lignin. For instance, according to American Forest and Paper Association, a US-based go-to source on issues and up-to-date information about the industry, recovered paper consumption at U.S. paper and paperboard mills increased by 3.9% in 2021. Therefore, the rise in consumption of recycled paper is driving the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.



Investments in the paper industry are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.Major companies are investing in specialty pulp and paper chemicals companies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., a China-based paper manufacturing company operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market invested RM 5.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in Malaysia to buy and expand two pulp and paper mills in Pahang and Selangor.



In July 2020, Solenis LLC, a US-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals, acquired the paper business of ChemSystems.The acquisition will allow Solenis to implement its direct-to-market strategy by integrating ChemSystems’ paper business, including the pulp, paper, and tissue manufacturing sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa.



ChemSystems is a South Africa-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals.



The countries covered in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



