Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database - 2023 Provides Robust Insight of Uncrewed Vehicles Featuring Players Aerovironment, BRINC Drones Clearpath Robotics, Doosan Group and More

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database " directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global database of uncrewed vehicle platforms provides information on size, performance specifications, integrated payloads/subsystems and manufacturer data. The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) includes more than 50 parameters* on over 8,000 vehicle models spanning the air, ground and maritime domains.

Development since 2010 with updates applied daily

Global coverage of uncrewed systems

Comprehensive statistics & capabilities for each system

Comprehensive coverage of domains, industries and development status

Integrated SQL-based search functionality

Data exports are available in Excel and PDF formats for future API integration

As of Feb 2023, the USRD listed:

4,728 platforms and 1,361 organisations for air domains;

2,160 platforms and 691 organisations for ground domains;

1,313 platforms and 419 organisations for maritime domains,

for a total of 8,201 platforms and 2,313 organisations.

Your guide to uncrewed tech.

Sometimes, when building uncrewed systems, you need a crew of your own. The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) is your trusted companion as you navigate the evolving landscape of this industry.

USRD gives you access to the latest information on nearly every uncrewed vehicle and mobile robot system operating in the air, ground and maritime domains.

Let USRD do the research for you.

USRD has been collecting data for more than 10 years, scouring the internet and live events to document changes and advancements in uncrewed and autonomous technology across civil, commercial, and military markets. This is your one-stop resource for global UAV, UGV, and UMV information.

Air

4,500+ Platforms

1,350+ Companies

Ground

2,100+ Platforms

500+ Companies

Maritime

1,180+ Platforms

350+ Companies

Grow your knowledge and your market share.

USRD serves leading government agencies and corporations of all sizes. Whether you're hoping to procure a specific technology solution or find your new competitive opportunity, USRD helps you quickly retrieve data on relevant platforms.

Size

Performance

Payloads

Subsystems

Put USRD to work.

Lean on USRD to improve your operations and discover new opportunities. The database is updated daily to keep you on top of the latest developments. Opt-in for email updates so you don't miss anything.

Find the best-fit platform for your project.

Review specs and capabilities without sending an RFP.

Stay informed of new product releases, competitor platforms, and emerging prototypes.

Find new business partners, customers, or acquisition opportunities.

Assess past, current, emerging, and future trends for market analysis.

See how your organization fits into the broader uncrewed systems and robotics market.

Searchable. Sortable. Simple.

USRD offers advanced search functionality and a simple interface to quickly turn thousands of entries into a curated list.

Database-wide specifications

Vehicle Models Represented - 8,200+

Global Organization Represented 2,300+

Countries Represented - 77

Vehicle Parameters Captured - 220+

Total Data Points - 450,000+

USRD is your new in-house expert.

USRD's knowledge is built on more than 30,000 hours of online research and event attendance. The database integrates open source materials and publicly available specifications into a single resource, organizing every entry with the same characteristics for easy navigation and comparison.

A range of parameters are normalized to enable data filtering and all numerical values are converted into both metric and imperial units.

Platform Applications

Platform Markets

Platform Status

Company Status

Platform Size

Platform Performance

Subsystem Descriptions

Target Market:

Companies looking to purchase an uncrewed system (Air, ground or maritime)

Companies looking for competitors or for platforms for their subsystem(s) (hardware) to be mounted on

UTM/Airspace management application developers

Universities with engineering, robotics or aerospace programs Librarians Robotics Program Mechanical Engineering Aerospace Engineering Program Director Executive Assoc Dean

Financial Institutions, research arm, VC, Asset Arm Aerospace Defense Research Analyst Managing Director

VC/Private Equity Robotics Engineering Technology Aerospace Emerging Technologies Data Acquisitions



Companies Mentioned:

The Database includes over 2,200 uncrewed vehicle manufacturers including:

Aerovironment

Baykar Makina

Boston Dynamics, Inc.

BRINC Drones

Cellula Robotics Ltd

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Deep Trekker Inc.

Doosan Group

ECA

Elbit Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Collected and Searchable Parameters

Organizational Name

Platform Name

Platform Status

Market Category

Application

Country

Company Size

Performance Properties Max Speed Cruise Speed Endurance Range Max Power Max Altitude

Platform Size Properties Length Width Height MGTOW Wing Span Payload

Other Platform Properties

Air-Frame

Energy Source

Propulsion

Launch Method

Recovery Method

Less than 55lbs/25kg

To supplement the list above:

Interface sectioned into three domains (air, ground, and maritime) with over 200 parameters captured across all domains.

Additional Contractor

Airframe

Airframe Comment

Altimeter

Application

Application Comment

Armament/Protection

Attachment/Accessories

Auto Functions

Autofunction Comment

Autonomy

Battery Location

Battery Type

Battery Weight (g)

Battery Weight (oz)

BLOS Capability

Buoyancy & Ballast Notes

Burial Depth

Burial Speed

Camera

Chassis

Clearance Depth

Clearance Rates

Clearance width

Communication/Data Link

Company Size

Company Type

Company Website

Compass

Continent

Control System

Country(s)

Cruise Speed (km/hr)

Cruise Speed (knots)

Cruise Speed (mph)

Cruise Speed Comment

Cruise Speed kmph

Cruise Speed knots

Cruise Speed mph

Depth Sensor

Description

Design & Materials Notes

Domain

Electrical Power

End User Organization

Endurance (hrs)

Endurance (mins)

Endurance Comment

Energy Capacity

Energy Capacity Comment

Energy Source

Energy Source Comment

Environmental Sensor

External Communications

Forward Thrust

Fuel Capacity (gal)

Fuel Capacity (L)

HCU Notes

Hydraulics

Industry

Internal Communications

Lateral Thrust

Launch

Launch Comment

Launch Recovery

Lighting

Locomotion

Locomotion Comment

Maneuverability/Mobility

Manipulator Tools

Manipulator/Lift

Market

Max Altitude (ft)

Max Altitude (m)

Max altitude Comment

Max Ascension Speed knots

Max Ascent Speed (ft/s)

Max Ascent Speed (m/s)

Max Depth Comment

Max Depth feet

Max Depth meter

Max Descension Speed knots

Max Descent Speed (ft/s)

Max Descent Speed (m/s)

Max Gross Launch Weight kg

Max Gross Launch Weight lbs

Max Lateral Speed knots

Max Operating Temp (C)

Max Operating Temp (F)

Max Range (km)

Max Range (mi)

Max Range Comment

Max Reverse Speed knots

Max Speed (km/hr)

Max Speed (knots)

Max Speed (mph)

Min Operating Temp (C)

Min Operating Temp (F)

Minefield/IED Clearing Method

Miscellaneous

Navigation

Navigation Method

Navigation/Control

Number of Chains

Obstacle Sensing Avoidance

Operating Conditions

Operating RC Bandwidth

Org Products Services

Organization Size

Organization Type

Organization Website

Other Payload

Pan Tilt

Payload Comment

Payload Description

Payload Location

Payload Power

Payload Volume

Payload Weight (kg)

Payload Weight (lbs)

Picture Comment

Picture URL

Platform

Platform Address Line 1

Platform Address Line 2

Platform Address Line 3

Platform City

Platform Country

Platform Diameter (ft)

Platform Diameter (m)

Platform Diameter (mm)

Platform Diameter Comment

Platform Email

Platform Height (ft)

Platform Height (m)

Platform Height (mm)

Platform Height Comment

Platform Length (ft)

Platform Length (m)

Platform Length (mm)

Platform Length Comment

Platform MGTOW (kg)

Platform MGTOW (lbs)

Platform MGTOW comment

Platform Phone

Platform State

Platform Weight Comment

Platform Weight kg

Platform Weight lbs

Platform Width (ft)

Platform Width (m)

Platform Width (mm)

Platform Width Comment

Platform Zip

Positioning

Positioning Description

Power (hp)

Power (kW)

Power (W)

Power Comment

Power Requirements

Power Source

Power Source Comments

Price

Price Comment

Primary Organization

Propulsion

Propulsion Comment

Recovery

Recovery Comment

Reverse Thrust

Rotors Enclosed

SCU Notes

Seabed Type

Share Code

Shipboard Notes

Sonar

Source

Speed Comment

SPSU Notes

Status

Surface Control System

Surveillance/Observation

Telemetry/Video Transmission Bandwidth

Through Frame Lift kg

Through Frame Lift lbs

Thrust Comment

Transport Container

Turning Capability

Turning Capability Comment

Type

Type of Minefields

Umbilical Tether

Vertical Thrust Down

Vertical Thrust Up

Website

Weight Displacement kg

Weight Displacement lbs

Winch Notes

Wind Resistance Speed (kmhr)

Wind Resistance Speed (knots)

Wind Resistance Speed (mph)

Wing Span (ft)

Wing Span (m)

Wing Span (mm)

Wing Span Area (ft^2)

Wing Span Area (m^2)

Wing Span Comment

*Parameters vary depending on publicly available information.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9qxi2