Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database - 2023 Provides Robust Insight of Uncrewed Vehicles Featuring Players Aerovironment, BRINC Drones Clearpath Robotics, Doosan Group and More

This global database of uncrewed vehicle platforms provides information on size, performance specifications, integrated payloads/subsystems and manufacturer data. The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) includes more than 50 parameters* on over 8,000 vehicle models spanning the air, ground and maritime domains.
- Development since 2010 with updates applied daily
- Global coverage of uncrewed systems
- Comprehensive statistics & capabilities for each system
- Comprehensive coverage of domains, industries and development status
- Integrated SQL-based search functionality
- Data exports are available in Excel and PDF formats for future API integration
As of Feb 2023, the USRD listed:
- 4,728 platforms and 1,361 organisations for air domains;
- 2,160 platforms and 691 organisations for ground domains;
- 1,313 platforms and 419 organisations for maritime domains,
- for a total of 8,201 platforms and 2,313 organisations.
Your guide to uncrewed tech.
Sometimes, when building uncrewed systems, you need a crew of your own. The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) is your trusted companion as you navigate the evolving landscape of this industry.
USRD gives you access to the latest information on nearly every uncrewed vehicle and mobile robot system operating in the air, ground and maritime domains.
Let USRD do the research for you.
USRD has been collecting data for more than 10 years, scouring the internet and live events to document changes and advancements in uncrewed and autonomous technology across civil, commercial, and military markets. This is your one-stop resource for global UAV, UGV, and UMV information.
Air
- 4,500+ Platforms
- 1,350+ Companies
Ground
- 2,100+ Platforms
- 500+ Companies
Maritime
- 1,180+ Platforms
- 350+ Companies
Grow your knowledge and your market share.
USRD serves leading government agencies and corporations of all sizes. Whether you're hoping to procure a specific technology solution or find your new competitive opportunity, USRD helps you quickly retrieve data on relevant platforms.
- Size
- Performance
- Payloads
- Subsystems
- Put USRD to work.
Lean on USRD to improve your operations and discover new opportunities. The database is updated daily to keep you on top of the latest developments. Opt-in for email updates so you don't miss anything.
- Find the best-fit platform for your project.
- Review specs and capabilities without sending an RFP.
- Stay informed of new product releases, competitor platforms, and emerging prototypes.
- Find new business partners, customers, or acquisition opportunities.
- Assess past, current, emerging, and future trends for market analysis.
- See how your organization fits into the broader uncrewed systems and robotics market.
Searchable. Sortable. Simple.
USRD offers advanced search functionality and a simple interface to quickly turn thousands of entries into a curated list.
Database-wide specifications
- Vehicle Models Represented - 8,200+
- Global Organization Represented 2,300+
- Countries Represented - 77
- Vehicle Parameters Captured - 220+
- Total Data Points - 450,000+
USRD is your new in-house expert.
USRD's knowledge is built on more than 30,000 hours of online research and event attendance. The database integrates open source materials and publicly available specifications into a single resource, organizing every entry with the same characteristics for easy navigation and comparison.
A range of parameters are normalized to enable data filtering and all numerical values are converted into both metric and imperial units.
- Platform Applications
- Platform Markets
- Platform Status
- Company Status
- Platform Size
- Platform Performance
- Subsystem Descriptions
Target Market:
- Companies looking to purchase an uncrewed system (Air, ground or maritime)
- Companies looking for competitors or for platforms for their subsystem(s) (hardware) to be mounted on
- UTM/Airspace management application developers
- Universities with engineering, robotics or aerospace programs
- Librarians
- Robotics Program
- Mechanical Engineering
- Aerospace Engineering
- Program Director
- Executive
- Assoc Dean
- Financial Institutions, research arm, VC, Asset Arm
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Research Analyst
- Managing Director
- VC/Private Equity
- Robotics
- Engineering Technology
- Aerospace
- Emerging Technologies
- Data Acquisitions
Companies Mentioned:
The Database includes over 2,200 uncrewed vehicle manufacturers including:
- Aerovironment
- Baykar Makina
- Boston Dynamics, Inc.
- BRINC Drones
- Cellula Robotics Ltd
- China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation
- Clearpath Robotics, Inc.
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- Doosan Group
- ECA
- Elbit Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Collected and Searchable Parameters
- Organizational Name
- Platform Name
- Platform Status
- Market Category
- Application
- Country
- Company Size
- Performance Properties
- Max Speed
- Cruise Speed
- Endurance
- Range
- Max Power
- Max Altitude
- Platform Size Properties
- Length
- Width
- Height
- MGTOW
- Wing Span
- Payload
- Other Platform Properties
- Air-Frame
- Energy Source
- Propulsion
- Launch Method
- Recovery Method
- Less than 55lbs/25kg
To supplement the list above:
Interface sectioned into three domains (air, ground, and maritime) with over 200 parameters captured across all domains.
- Additional Contractor
- Airframe
- Airframe Comment
- Altimeter
- Application
- Application Comment
- Armament/Protection
- Attachment/Accessories
- Auto Functions
- Autofunction Comment
- Autonomy
- Battery Location
- Battery Type
- Battery Weight (g)
- Battery Weight (oz)
- BLOS Capability
- Buoyancy & Ballast Notes
- Burial Depth
- Burial Speed
- Camera
- Chassis
- Clearance Depth
- Clearance Rates
- Clearance width
- Communication/Data Link
- Company Size
- Company Type
- Company Website
- Compass
- Continent
- Control System
- Country(s)
- Cruise Speed (km/hr)
- Cruise Speed (knots)
- Cruise Speed (mph)
- Cruise Speed Comment
- Cruise Speed kmph
- Cruise Speed knots
- Cruise Speed mph
- Depth Sensor
- Description
- Design & Materials Notes
- Domain
- Electrical Power
- End User Organization
- Endurance (hrs)
- Endurance (mins)
- Endurance Comment
- Energy Capacity
- Energy Capacity Comment
- Energy Source
- Energy Source Comment
- Environmental Sensor
- External Communications
- Forward Thrust
- Fuel Capacity (gal)
- Fuel Capacity (L)
- HCU Notes
- Hydraulics
- Industry
- Internal Communications
- Lateral Thrust
- Launch
- Launch Comment
- Launch Recovery
- Lighting
- Locomotion
- Locomotion Comment
- Maneuverability/Mobility
- Manipulator Tools
- Manipulator/Lift
- Market
- Max Altitude (ft)
- Max Altitude (m)
- Max altitude Comment
- Max Ascension Speed knots
- Max Ascent Speed (ft/s)
- Max Ascent Speed (m/s)
- Max Depth Comment
- Max Depth feet
- Max Depth meter
- Max Descension Speed knots
- Max Descent Speed (ft/s)
- Max Descent Speed (m/s)
- Max Gross Launch Weight kg
- Max Gross Launch Weight lbs
- Max Lateral Speed knots
- Max Operating Temp (C)
- Max Operating Temp (F)
- Max Range (km)
- Max Range (mi)
- Max Range Comment
- Max Reverse Speed knots
- Max Speed (km/hr)
- Max Speed (knots)
- Max Speed (mph)
- Min Operating Temp (C)
- Min Operating Temp (F)
- Minefield/IED Clearing Method
- Miscellaneous
- Navigation
- Navigation Method
- Navigation/Control
- Number of Chains
- Obstacle Sensing Avoidance
- Operating Conditions
- Operating RC Bandwidth
- Org Products Services
- Organization Size
- Organization Type
- Organization Website
- Other Payload
- Pan Tilt
- Payload Comment
- Payload Description
- Payload Location
- Payload Power
- Payload Volume
- Payload Weight (kg)
- Payload Weight (lbs)
- Picture Comment
- Picture URL
- Platform
- Platform Address Line 1
- Platform Address Line 2
- Platform Address Line 3
- Platform City
- Platform Country
- Platform Diameter (ft)
- Platform Diameter (m)
- Platform Diameter (mm)
- Platform Diameter Comment
- Platform Email
- Platform Height (ft)
- Platform Height (m)
- Platform Height (mm)
- Platform Height Comment
- Platform Length (ft)
- Platform Length (m)
- Platform Length (mm)
- Platform Length Comment
- Platform MGTOW (kg)
- Platform MGTOW (lbs)
- Platform MGTOW comment
- Platform Phone
- Platform State
- Platform Weight Comment
- Platform Weight kg
- Platform Weight lbs
- Platform Width (ft)
- Platform Width (m)
- Platform Width (mm)
- Platform Width Comment
- Platform Zip
- Positioning
- Positioning Description
- Power (hp)
- Power (kW)
- Power (W)
- Power Comment
- Power Requirements
- Power Source
- Power Source Comments
- Price
- Price Comment
- Primary Organization
- Propulsion
- Propulsion Comment
- Recovery
- Recovery Comment
- Reverse Thrust
- Rotors Enclosed
- SCU Notes
- Seabed Type
- Share Code
- Shipboard Notes
- Sonar
- Source
- Speed Comment
- SPSU Notes
- Status
- Surface Control System
- Surveillance/Observation
- Telemetry/Video Transmission Bandwidth
- Through Frame Lift kg
- Through Frame Lift lbs
- Thrust Comment
- Transport Container
- Turning Capability
- Turning Capability Comment
- Type
- Type of Minefields
- Umbilical Tether
- Vertical Thrust Down
- Vertical Thrust Up
- Website
- Weight Displacement kg
- Weight Displacement lbs
- Winch Notes
- Wind Resistance Speed (kmhr)
- Wind Resistance Speed (knots)
- Wind Resistance Speed (mph)
- Wing Span (ft)
- Wing Span (m)
- Wing Span (mm)
- Wing Span Area (ft^2)
- Wing Span Area (m^2)
- Wing Span Comment
*Parameters vary depending on publicly available information.
