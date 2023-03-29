English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

March 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.



Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Matti-Mikael Koskinen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Matti-Mikael Koskinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 28061/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR





Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

