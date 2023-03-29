Swedish Olink technology enables further development of South African research and innovation

Uppsala, Sweden, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the regional proteomic facility, D-CYPHR in Cape Town, South Africa has adopted Olink technology and has become the first service provider using the Olink® Target and Olink® Flex platforms for targeted protein biomarker discovery on the African continent.



D-CYPHR is a new facility co-founded by the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) and the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine (IDM) under the DIPLOMICS network programme, an initiative by the South African Department of Science and Innovation (DSI). D-CYPHR enables access to proteomics and metabolomics platforms and knowledge, supporting complex clinical and biological research not possible elsewhere in this region.

“One of the objectives of the DIPLOMICS programme is to enable and improve access to cutting-edge ‘omics technologies and expertise. Through the D-CYPHR laboratory, we are excited about the introduction of the Olink technology, which will dramatically improve the quality and throughput of advanced proteomics research in South Africa.” said Dr Tim Newman, Program Manager for DIPLOMICS.

Among the first projects to benefit from Olink technology will be those directed toward COVID-19 and tuberculosis research. The Olink panels for targeted protein biomarker discovery enable faster, better-informed decisions in human protein biomarker research by providing high-multiplex immunoassays benefits without compromising data quality or performance.

“The ability to quantify large panels of secreted and cell surface antigens in clinical samples from tuberculosis patients using high throughput, multiplexed Olink assays will enable new insights into immunopathogenesis in this important infectious disease”, commented Professor Jonathan Blackburn, Deputy Director of the IDM.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand meaningful analysis of changes in proteomic profiles and their associated impacts. These analyses will help elucidate mechanisms underlying how different diseases impact patients with differing degrees of severity. This has tremendous implications for conditions that impact people of African descent. Ultimately, our work using samples from African populations, has the potential to significantly improve health outcomes in Africa. We are thrilled to provide our clients with access to this platform and consequently important answers to some of their key research questions and hope to expand this service to the Olink® Explore platform in the future.” said Dr Liam Bell, Manager of the D-CYPHR proteomic facility.

“Olink is immensely proud to see our technology contributing to the outstanding research efforts in South Africa. We know that our technology will further stimulate the development of groundbreaking science, enhancing the well-being of people around the world,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “This is an exciting first step in what I’m confident will be a fruitful and collaborative journey.”

Investor contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

jan.medina@olink.com

Media contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

andrea.prander@olink.com

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About DIPLOMICS

DIPLOMICS (DIstributed PLatform in OMICS) is one of 13 Research Infrastructures established by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) through its South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap (SARIR).

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.