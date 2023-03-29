Warranty Inspection Services Expands Partnership with Truepic to Provide Secure Virtual Inspections to Extended Warranty and Insurance Providers

San Diego, CA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warranty Inspection Services, LLC (WIS), a leading automotive inspection company specializing in mechanical breakdown inspections, has made its inspections more efficient by deploying image authentication technology. Truepic’s virtual inspection platform, Truepic Vision, helps WIS save time, reduce costs, and increase efficiency through authenticated images and videos.

“We pride ourselves on providing unmatched customer service through speed, accuracy, and reliability. Our partnership with Truepic has enabled us to accelerate inspection time and improve efficiency, providing our customers with an enhanced customer experience while maximizing productivity,” said Mitch Rand, President of Warranty Inspection Services, LLC.

Through the Truepic Vision platform, WIS improves customer experience by enabling self-inspection when a physical inspection isn't necessary. WIS can now request and review trusted documentation from anywhere in the world. Shops are guided through a customizable, branded inspection experience on their mobile device. The Truepic Vision virtual inspection app verifies each image or video as it is captured. WIS then reviews the inspection results and aggregates and delivers a completed report with verified photos.

The use of Truepic Vision enables WIS to speed up the claim approval process and associated turnaround time. Truepic Vision boosts efficiency by shortening vehicle hold times and increasing service bay capacity. Reducing repair cycle times allows WIS to save money by decreasing loaner and rental car utilization.

“We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with WIS and look forward to expanding our services with them,” said Craig Stack, Founder and President of Truepic. “WIS and Truepic are delivering innovative solutions that enable shops to save time and money while providing a better experience for customers. Virtual inspections using authenticated images and videos drive significant efficiency without disrupting current processes.”

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the Internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

About Warranty Inspection Services (WIS)

Warranty Inspection Services, LLC (“WIS”) is a leading automotive inspection company, specializing in mechanical breakdown inspections. Founded in 2003, we have built our business by providing unmatched customer service in the extended warranty and insurance industries. Inspections are a vital tool to help prevent fraud and minimize the cost of claims. While inspections are a valuable tool, we also realize that a mechanical inspection is an investment for our customers. To ensure that our customers get a return on this investment, we have built our business to fulfill the three most important aspects of an inspection experience: speed, accuracy, and customization.

