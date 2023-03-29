Pixelcraft Studios Hires Gaming Industry Veteran Jason Slama

Singapore, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Pixelcraft Studios, the web3 gaming studio behind the popular NFT gaming protocol Aavegotchi, has announced the appointment of Jason Slama as its new Game Director. With an extensive background in gaming, including stints at CD Projekt Red and Ubisoft, Slama is well-known in the industry.

Slama is perhaps best known for his work on the popular card game, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, where he served as Game Director. During his tenure, Gwent became one of the most popular digital card games in the world, and Slama's leadership was widely credited for the game's success.

As Game Director at Pixelcraft, Slama will be responsible for the development of Gotchi Guardians, an Aavegotchi-themed cross-platform mobile survival game, made in Unity3D. He will work closely with the development team to ensure that the game leverages advantages of blockchain gaming while breaking traditional accessibility barriers and pushing the quality boundaries of web3 games.

In a statement announcing Slama's appointment, Pixelcraft Co-founder Jesse Johnson said: "Jason’s experience and expertise in the gaming industry are second to none, and we are confident that he will play a key role in our future success. We are excited to see the gaming experiences that Jason and our team will create together."

Slama himself is equally enthusiastic about joining the Pixelcraft team, saying: "I am excited to join Pixelcraft Studios at this important time in the company's history. I look forward to building on Aavegotchi's success by leading the creation of new and innovative games that players will love. I am honored to be part of such a talented and dedicated team, and I can't wait to get started."

The appointment of Slama as Game Director is a major hire for Pixelcraft, which has quickly established itself as a leading player in the web3 gaming sector. With its focus on blockchain technology and NFTs, Pixelcraft has attracted a passionate community of gamers and collectors that are actively co-creating fun and engaging experiences on one of web3’s largest, diverse and most innovative gaming platforms.

As the new Game Director, Slama will play a key role in shaping the future of Pixelcraft and Aavegotchi, building on the success of the company's existing games and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation. With his wealth of experience in the gaming industry, Slama is ideally placed to lead Pixelcraft to even greater heights in the years to come.

For fans of Aavegotchi and Pixelcraft, the appointment of Jason Slama is a clear signal that the company is committed to delivering the very best gaming experiences possible. With Slama at the helm, gamers can expect a steady stream of innovative and exciting experiences that push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of blockchain gaming.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is an open-source, community owned NFT gaming protocol, enabling true asset ownership for gamers. Aavegotchi NFTs are on-chain collectible ghosts imbued with dynamic traits ready for play across an assortment of gaming experiences.

Aavegotchi was originally conceived as an interactive blockchain pet - a digital friend for the crypto generation. This idea gave birth to the world’s first playable NFTs, backed by digital value (think of them as digital piggy banks that have the ability to hold and generate yield on your crypto assets) and has now evolved into a gaming metaverse that unlocks the potential of community driven game development.

Visit Aavegotchi.com today and bring your crypto to life!

