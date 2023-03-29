Candy Digital Launches New Collectibles and Interactive Challenges for the 2023 MLB Season

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candy Digital , the next-generation digital collectible company, announces its campaign for the 2023 baseball season, in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Candy’s lineup for the season includes its flagship player ICONs, video highlights, commemorative game tickets, and interactive challenges for fans to earn points and win prizes.



“We couldn’t be more excited to build on our successes of the previous MLB season by introducing a series of innovative new products and engagements. Day by day, digital collectibles are becoming more immersed in America’s most cherished pastime and we’re thrilled to be paving the way with our partners,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital.

Candy Digital’s ICONs are dynamic digital collectibles featuring individual players from across the league. The ICONs are available in limited edition packs and will be released on a regular cadence in themes that evolve with the MLB season. Leading things off on Wednesday, March 29 are the MLB Showstopper ICONs , spotlighting 43 of the top stars of the game.

Candy Digital will leverage its access to current and historical MLB highlights to create exclusive packs throughout the season that celebrate top plays and historic moments from current stars as well as legends of the game. Through the partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame, historical highlights will feature players including Ken Griffey Jr, Johnny Bench, Tom Seaver, and George Brett. In addition, Candy Digital will offer Milestone Marks , a real-time product to celebrate the biggest achievements like no-hitters, first career hits, and record-breaking moments.

Candy Digital is also offering unique digital commemorative tickets for fans who are attending select games this year to collect their memories in a non-fungible way. Last year, nearly 200,000 collectible tickets were redeemed by fans who attended games.

To play ball and participate in this digital collectible activation, visit www.candy.com/mlb .

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next-generation technology company that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions. Candy Digital’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles that are reimagining fandom.

Candy Digital is an official digital collectible partner of Getty Images, Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Netflix, the Race Team Alliance, and WWE. In 2023, Candy Digital was nominated for the Sports Business Tech Awards for best in web3. Candy Digital operates digital collectible ecosystems where fans and collectors are able to purchase, sell, and share authentic digital collectibles to deepen their love of sports, entertainment and culture.

About Major League Baseball:

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball Players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

About The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent not-for-profit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game’s treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan’s spiritual home, with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.

