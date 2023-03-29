TRILLION ENERGY’S GULUC-2 WELL TESTS 16.35 MMCF/DAY

Vancouver, B.C., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce flow test results for the Guluc-2 natural gas well at the SASB gas field, offshore Turkiye.



On March 28, 5.5 metres of the lower natural gas sands in the Guluc-2 well were perforated and tested. Flow rates peaked at a rate of 16.35 MMcf/day. Shut-in pressure was measured at 2,000 psi. The well will now enter long-term production with an initial production rate of about 6 MMcf/d.

As previously press released, the Guluc-2 well discovered 73 metres of gas pay across 14 separate intervals. Current flow test results and production is from only 6 meters of gas pay; 67 meters remains to be perforated in the future ensuring a long-term production horizon for the well.

The Guluc-2 well targeted a structure with no previously attributed reserves and represents a significant discovery, as it has the thickest stacked pay (over 70 meters) and highest flow test rates measured to date in our drilling program.

The Uranus Rig is now rigging down and is mobilizing to the East Ayazli Tripod to commence the drilling of Bayhanli-2 well. The Bayhanli well has 2P reserves of 4.2 Bcf (Trillion’s 49% interest).

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“The Guluc-2 well marks a significant success and will be an excellent producer for years to come. It is the fourth successful gas well in our program, which has now been significantly de-risked from both a geological and engineering standpoint. Guluc-2 is the longest reach well to date -over 3 kilometers horizontal distance. The Rig is now mobilizing to drill the Bayhanli gas pool, a proven reserve never previously produced.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

