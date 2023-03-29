UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its second quarter ended February 25, 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:



Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues increased 11.5% to $542.7 million.

Operating income was $20.7 million, a decrease of 8.4%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 24.6% compared to 19.0% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $17.8 million from $18.5 million in the prior year, or 3.5%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.95 from $0.97 in the prior year, or 2.1%.



The Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $9.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the "Key Initiatives"). In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. The effect of these items on the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 combined to decrease:

Operating income by $11.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively.

Net income by $8.3 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

EPS by $0.44 and $0.27, respectively.



Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong top line performance in the quarter which was partially fueled by our ongoing efforts to mitigate the cost pressures that we have been experiencing in our business. We are also pleased with the progress we are making advancing our technology and infrastructure initiatives. As always, I want to thank our over 14,000 Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 10.2% to $477.1 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 10.1%.

Operating margin decreased to 2.9% from 4.3%.



The costs incurred related to the Key Initiatives and Clean Uniform acquisition, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations' segment, and decreased the Core Laundry operating margin for the second quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022 by 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Excluding these costs, the segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to higher merchandise costs as a percentage of revenues as well as continued cost pressure from the inflationary environment, which were partially offset by lower healthcare and casualty claims expense as a percentage of revenues compared to prior year.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $42.1 million, an increase of 18.5%, which was driven by growth in the segment's cleanroom and North American nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 19.1% from 10.8% a year ago, primarily the result of the strong top line performance.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.



Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $345.1 million as of February 25, 2023.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of February 25, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As of February 25, 2023, the Company had $63.6 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the second quarters of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 were 18.8 million and 19.0 million, respectively.

Acquisition of Clean Uniform

Mr. Sintros continued, “I am happy to announce that on March 13th we successfully closed on our previously announced purchase of Clean Uniform. Our purchase of Clean is consistent with our focus on making long-term investments to strengthen our business. Due to the strong leadership and service reputation that Clean brings, as well as the complexities of where we are in our technology transformation, we will be strategic and patient in the integration of the two businesses to minimize the impact and risk on Clean’s most valuable assets: its employees and its customers. Currently, the Clean Uniform business is operating at an EBITDA margin of approximately 10%, however, we will seek to more than double that performance by the end of the third full year following the acquisition.”

Our current assumptions regarding the impact of the Clean acquisition on our operating results for the year, the actual results of which will be recorded to our Core Laundry Operations, are as follows:

An increase in revenues of $42.0 million.

A decrease in operating income of $0.5 million, which includes an assumption of purchase-related intangible amortization expense of $3.0 million.

Acquisition-related expenses of $4.0 million, which includes the $2.0 million expensed in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



Financial Outlook

The Company now expects its revenues for fiscal 2023 to be between $2.210 billion and $2.220 billion. We further expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.02 and $5.37. This outlook includes the estimated impact of the Clean acquisition, noted above, and further assumes:

Core Laundry Operations’ operating margin at the midpoint of the range of 5.2%.

An estimate of $40.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives as well as the $4.0 million of Clean acquisition-related expenses. These items combined to decrease the Core Laundry Operations' operating margin assumption by 2.2% and EPS by $1.76.

An effective tax rate of 25.0%.

No impact from any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com .

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” “design,” “assumption,” “vision” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of continued high inflation rates or further increases in inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, including Clean Uniform, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, including, without limitation, recent rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding climate-related and cybersecurity-related disclosures, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 27, 2022 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 27, 2022, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended February 25,

2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26,

2022 Twenty-six weeks ended February 25, 2023 Twenty-six weeks ended February 26, 2022 Revenues $ 542,691 $ 486,696 $ 1,084,489 $ 972,860 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 369,896 324,816 723,868 634,946 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 122,190 112,406 239,553 216,794 Depreciation and amortization 29,895 26,861 56,940 53,717 Total operating expenses 521,981 464,083 1,020,361 905,457 Operating income 20,710 22,613 64,128 67,403 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (3,031 ) (751 ) (5,800 ) (1,399 ) Other expense, net 114 594 905 1,330 Total other income, net (2,917 ) (157 ) (4,895 ) (69 ) Income before income taxes 23,627 22,770 69,023 67,472 Provision for income taxes 5,817 4,319 17,256 15,316 Net income $ 17,810 $ 18,451 $ 51,767 $ 52,156 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 2.88 $ 2.88 Class B Common Stock $ 0.79 $ 0.81 $ 2.31 $ 2.30 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 0.95 $ 0.97 $ 2.76 $ 2.75 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 14,962 $ 15,492 $ 43,488 $ 43,792 Class B Common Stock $ 2,848 $ 2,959 $ 8,279 $ 8,364 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 17,810 $ 18,451 $ 51,767 $ 52,156 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,087 15,210 15,084 15,225 Class B Common Stock 3,590 3,635 3,590 3,635 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,767 18,967 18,757 18,999

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 25, 2023 August 27, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,098 $ 376,399 Short-term investments 101,000 — Receivables, net 276,560 249,198 Inventories 150,907 151,459 Rental merchandise in service 232,543 219,392 Prepaid taxes 12,601 25,523 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,571 41,921 Total current assets 1,067,280 1,063,892 Property, plant and equipment, net 685,182 665,119 Goodwill 461,050 457,259 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 82,967 84,973 Deferred income taxes 511 498 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,543 50,050 Other assets 108,787 106,181 Total assets $ 2,454,320 $ 2,427,972 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,556 $ 82,131 Accrued liabilities 137,108 146,808 Accrued taxes — 1,204 Operating lease liabilities, current 14,472 13,602 Total current liabilities 232,136 243,745 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 123,764 123,979 Accrued and deferred income taxes 107,697 106,307 Operating lease liabilities 35,635 38,070 Total liabilities 499,232 512,101 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,510 1,508 Class B Common Stock 359 359 Capital surplus 94,861 93,131 Retained earnings 1,885,788 1,845,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,430 ) (24,290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,955,088 1,915,871 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,454,320 $ 2,427,972

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended February 25, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended February 26, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 477,050 $ 42,127 $ 23,514 $ 542,691 $ 433,056 $ 35,538 $ 18,102 $ 486,696 Revenue Growth % 10.2 % 18.5 % 29.9 % 11.5 % Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $ 13,642 $ 8,045 $ (977 ) $ 20,710 $ 18,745 $ 3,850 $ 18 $ 22,613 Operating Margin 2.9 % 19.1 % -4.2 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 10.8 % 0.1 % 4.6 %

(1) The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $9.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(2) The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Twenty-six weeks ended February 25, 2023 Twenty-six weeks ended February 26, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 954,448 $ 86,206 $ 43,835 $ 1,084,489 $ 861,902 $ 75,022 $ 35,936 $ 972,860 Revenue Growth % 10.7 % 14.9 % 22.0 % 11.5 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 47,473 $ 18,228 $ (1,573 ) $ 64,128 $ 55,252 $ 12,479 $ (328 ) $ 67,403 Operating Margin 5.0 % 21.1 % -3.6 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 16.6 % -0.9 % 6.9 %

(3) The Company's financial results for the first half of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $19.1 million and $12.7 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the first half of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.0 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations.

(4) The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating margin for the first half of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Twenty-six weeks ended February 25, 2023 Twenty-six weeks ended February 26, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 51,767 $ 52,156 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,940 53,717 Share-based compensation 4,533 4,961 Accretion on environmental contingencies 518 298 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 458 491 Deferred income taxes 1,080 1,733 Other 119 76 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (27,636 ) (27,855 ) Inventories 683 (17,189 ) Rental merchandise in service (13,592 ) (13,317 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets (13,516 ) (3,926 ) Accounts payable (900 ) 5,357 Accrued liabilities (8,015 ) (16,928 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 11,730 5,319 Net cash provided by operating activities 64,169 44,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,059 ) (42,325 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (74,847 ) (60,178 ) Purchases of investments (107,000 ) — Maturities of investments 6,000 — Proceeds from sale of assets 345 27 Net cash used in investing activities (182,561 ) (102,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,802 ) (3,803 ) Repurchase of Common Stock — (14,766 ) Payment of cash dividends (10,954 ) (9,976 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,753 ) (28,542 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (156 ) (856 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (132,301 ) (86,981 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 376,399 512,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 244,098 $ 425,887

Investor Relations Contact

Shane O’Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO

UniFirst Corporation

978-658-8888

shane_oconnor@unifirst.com