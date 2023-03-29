VERSES and SimWell Partner to Enhance Digital Twin Simulations with KOSMOS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SimWell ( https://www.simwell.io ), a leader in digital simulations aiming to make the world more efficient through the use of advanced analytics technologies. This collaboration strives to leverage the power of knowledge models and digital twin technologies to deliver insights, optimization, and efficiency for businesses worldwide.



The partnership is expected to leverage VERSES’ advanced A.I. and SimWell’s experience building digital twins to deliver predictive modeling simulations. This collaboration aims to empower enterprise clients in the retail, warehousing, consumer brand, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain sectors to generate real-time models to make data-driven decisions, optimize processes, and reduce costs while setting themselves apart in the competitive global market.

SimWell will become the first to join the VERSES developer network to build Intelligent Agents in the KOSMOS ecosystem. Intelligent Agents continuously transform data into an human and machine readable knowledge model, based on which they perform actions and which leads to increasingly predictive and reactive autonomous systems. SimWell has many Fortune 500 clients who rely on SimWell to help solve complex strategic and operational challenges with simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology.

“Spending $500K-$1M simulating your process before committing to multimillion dollar and multi-year projects only works if you trust the simulation and with SimWell that trust has been demonstrated repeatedly around the world.” said James Hendrickson, President and General Manager of VERSES Logistics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that serves as its global enterprise-specific business unit. “We’re most excited about the cultural and technical alignment between VERSES and SimWell. Our combined energy benefits global customers and partners with expertise and tools that drive transformation across enterprise verticals.”

Jon Santavy, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at SimWell added, "This partnership with VERSES represents an exceptional opportunity to show our clients greater long-term value by harnessing the power of Intelligent Agents acting on spatial twins to automate operational decisions.”

The collaboration between VERSES and SimWell commences with a joint project for a global apparel brand, aiming to enhance production processes and minimize operational costs. This initial venture will set the stage for additional projects across a variety of industry sectors.

About VERSES



VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA ™, is an Intelligent Assistant for everyone powered by KOSMOS ™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSMOS transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About SimWell

SimWell is a technology company dedicated to decision support and decision automation using simulation, optimization, and digital twin technology. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, SimWell is a multinational company with teams across USA, Canada, Mexico, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at www.simwell.io .

