RC Show 2023 Releases New & Innovative Product Showcase

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year's most anticipated foodservice and hospitality expo, RC Show 2023, held at Toronto's Enercare Centre from April 10-12, has officially released its list of some of the new and noteworthy products set to change the food and beverage scene, and/or address consumer’s growing demands.

The past few years have sparked a lot of change for both businesses and consumers and with that comes this year’s theme Heart & Hustle, as well as the innovation and exciting new developments, especially in Canada’s foodservice and hospitality industry, that continue to drive the industry forward.

The upcoming RC Show, has rounded up a list of new and solution-based products, goods and services from the trade show floor that provide workable solutions to some of the industry's challenges, from supporting customers with food sensitivities to new technology supporting labour challenges and/or green staff, offering a seamless experience and much more.

Here are some of this year's show finds:



TECHNOLOGY

Looking for an extra set of hands? Keenon Robotics, a leading global manufacturer of commercial service robots, offers smart catering solutions including food delivery robots that can improve service efficiency, reduce operation costs and create service characteristics for the catering industry. Keenon robotic assistants can handle various tasks including food and beverage delivery, customer guidance and greeting, hotel room service, and public cleaning. Keenonrobot.com

KioCafé, powered by KioSoft, is a technology company that wants to make the café experience more accessible than ever. KioCafé takes the “traditional” café experience to places you never thought it could go. KioCafé is thriving as a leader in unattended payments and food service robotics, combining the café experience with KioSoft technology to expand its full suite of automated café solutions. https://kiocafe.com/

EQUIPMENT

Move into the future with Atosa’s Intelligent French Fry Robotic Solution. Atosa, a major commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, with a wide range of products including refrigeration, cooking equipment, warming/holding equipment and stainless steel fabrication equipment, is showcasing its six-axis collaborative "co-bot" robot solution, that enables adaptability of the system during peak and off-peak times and manual operation of the system when necessary. This solution can be used as a standalone product or in conjunction with existing equipment and POS systems. www.atosaca.com

TFI has been the largest Canadian supplier of the world's best specialty foodservice equipment and programs for more than 60 years. TFI's Lightfry is a ground-breaking concept for deep-frying with hot air rather than traditional oil, with numerous advantages. It's healthier, safer, and more environmentally friendly than frying, and the end result tastes better. Bringing this at-home staple to restaurant kitchens, Lightfry is a commercial air fryer that uses state-of-the art Swedish technology to cook food without a single drop of oil. www.tficanada.com

Unichairs has offered an extensive collection of hospitality furniture & seating in both contemporary and classic designs since 1995. Launching a variety of famous UNICHAIRS collections that were previously manufactured in wood, the company will now be manufacturing these pieces in aluminum that looks and feels like wood. You can’t tell the difference unless you pick up an item. The aluminum is a lot lighter, yet a lot stronger. https://unichairs.com/

Julien, a manufacturer of professional kitchen equipment and stainless-steel processing, has launched their newest professional kitchen brand, Rosko. With guaranteed quality, accessibility, and durability, the Rosko product line is intended to provide a complete kitchen solution. A wide variety of stainless-steel cooking, washing, and furniture equipment is available to meet all workstation requirements. Every product is supported by the knowledge and experience of the entire Julien team, from technical support to after-sales service.

https://en.rosko-julien.ca/

SUSTAINABILITY

Pura Vida Bioplastics is on a mission to replace traditional fossil-fuel derived eco-toxic single-use plastics with a 100% USDA certified bio-based home compostable alternative. Focused on educating consumers on the effects that single-use plastics have on the environment and how to know the difference between a truly green product versus that of misleading greenwashed products, Pura Vida drinking straws are completely biodegradable, chemical-free and natural. puravidabioplastics.com

Looking for a better way to redefine the term waste one chopstick at a time? ChopValue turns chopsticks into sustainable, natural wood homewares and furniture. From charcuterie boards, to decor and more, this B Corp company provides sustainably sourced chopsticks to businesses, recycles chopsticks from businesses, produces new products in local microfactories and designs beautiful, minimalist products. www.chopvalue.com

ChefWorks, the leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef-wear programs within the foodservice and hospitality industries around the globe, is introducing a new FLEX Series line of sustainable apparel for the culinary and hospitality industries. The collection will make use of recycled plastic bottles converted into environmentally-friendly performance fabric made of soft-touch woven knit mesh that stretches with you for maximum comfort. Packaging, buttons, labels, zippers, and even ink are utilized to promote sustainability initiatives. The initiative is creating the blueprint for the company's sustainability journey while keeping the environment, communities, and integrity issues in mind. www.chefworks.ca

Single-use plastics ban solved! Gordon Food Services’ has introduced a new Re.SourceTM brand, a line of disposable products designed to share your sustainability story with end consumers — using a one-of-a-kind, icon and colour-coded system to clearly communicate which products can be recycled, composted or reused.

www.gfs.ca

Launching their new Fiesta blend (a mix of baby spinach and beet), GoodLeaf Farms is revolutionizing the Canadian food system by enhancing food security and providing Canadians with high-quality, nutrient-dense microgreens and baby greens. GoodLeaf utilizes innovative vertical farming technology to produce local and ultra-fresh greens in Ontario, without the use of pesticides. www.goodleaffarms.com

CONSUMABLES

Looking to upgrade your barista game and meet customer demand for dairy-free alternatives with skimping on flavour? Non-dairy alternatives have come a long way, providing versatility to hot and cold beverage offerings. Make a perfect pumpkin spice latte with Califia Farms’ NEW Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend. Well-structured with a good stretch to whip up frothy, just steam and add to espresso to create this fall favourite on your menu. No flavours or syrups needed. Completely dairy-free. Made with real pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and it is shelf-stable – so no refrigeration needed until opened.www.califiafarms.com

Menu additions that serve a purpose. Santee Siouxx is an Indigenous-owned organic tea and accessory retailer from Dakota Tipi First Nation in Manitoba, Canada. Creating a product that builds community, their premium loose-leaf organic tea blends are named after the Dakota worldview in the Eastern Santee Sioux Dakota dialect, to revitalize the gift of language and culture. www.santeesiouxx.com

Classic cocktails are back! Up your bar game with Fords Gin, a collaboration between 8th-generation Master Distiller Charles Maxwell of Thames Distillers and Simon Ford to create spirits with professional bartenders and celebrated distillers from around the world. A well-balanced blend of nine different botanicals, including the classic combination of juniper berries and coriander seeds and the more modern additions of citrus, floral, and spicy notes. The botanicals are steeped for 15 hours before distillation to produce a fresh, floral spirit with jasmine and grapefruit notes that can be used in any gin-inspired cocktail. www.fordsgin.com

Pearbucha is the second Kombucha-infused beverage released by Drink Lab. It is made with Ontario Bosc and Bartlett pears, a hint of honey crisp apples, and locally produced green tea-based Kombucha. Due to the low carbonation, the body is light and the focus is on the kombucha's flavour elements. Similar to the typical kombucha experience, this off-dry sparkling pear cider has a hint of vinegar. Flavours of ripe pears and pineapple, accompanied by a tangy citrus bouquet, and a clean, refreshing finish. ABV:4% www.drinklabinc.com

If you are not offering a variety of non-alcoholic menu solutions, your bar could be missing out on additional revenue. Labatt, Corona Sunbrew (non-alcoholic beer) is the most recent addition to the Corona family. This unique beer is enhanced with vitamin D, contains no alcohol, and has only 60 calories per bottle. The best part is that it retains Corona's trademark clear golden colour and refreshing crispness. Drink it cold with a slice of lime anytime. www.labatt.com

Ceder’s Drinks, an award-winning distilled non-alcoholic spirit that was lovingly created by husband-and-wife duo Craig Hutchison and Maria Sehlstrom. Inspired by the nearby Cederberg Mountains in South Africa and made with classic gin botanicals, as well as 15 different botanicals, ranging from less common varieties like oak wood, rooibos, and buchu to more exotic ones. No alcohol, sugar, or calories, and it comes in four Ceder’s expressions—Classic, Wild, Crisp, and Rose. www.cedersdrinks.ca

Craft beer lovers looking for a non-alcoholic substitute can finally unite. Libra Beverages is a non-alcoholic light, fresh, artisanal beer without alcohol and only 30 calories. It mimics craft beer and offers an incredible taste. Flavours include Lavender Sage Cream Ale, a Cherry Sour, and a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Ale. https://drinklibra.ca/

Turning everyday foods into superfoods, PowerPlant Superfoods (Mushroom Coffee) is 100% plant-powered. This straightforward health and wellness food and drink company uses the ancient tradition of functional mushrooms and adaptogens in our everyday food and drinks. Organic legal mushrooms are blended with organic premium coffees to create "superfoods" with all the health benefits of mushrooms without flavour. Powerplantsuperfoods.com

For generations, Jamaicans have known that honey sourced from their island was a treasure to behold. Now, CEO Ken Benjamin is proud to bring his country’s liquid gold to North America. Lignum Honey is a premium brand offering an unparalleled depth of flavour across six distinct varietals including Logwood, Blue Mountain Coffee, and the best-selling Scotch Bonnet Pepper. The uber-versatile product is at its best as a stand-alone sweetener, but also raises the profile of marinades, dressings, and charcuterie boards. www.lignumhoney.com

With the belief that social responsibility is more than giving away a percentage of their profits, Hormel Foods has been committed to ensuring access to affordable, safe, nutritious and delicious foods with recognizable ingredients. Introducing the Hormel® Rosa Grande™ Pepperoni, the benchmark for all Cup and Char pepperoni with picture-perfect curls and charred, crunchy edges. Hormelfoods.com

Rowe Beef has entered into a collaboration with the University of Guelph to process their Canadian KOTTA Lamb line of products. As part of this collaboration, the university is conducting bloodline testing and researching the fat index of the breed, specifically regarding its low melting point comparing it to that of wagyu beef. This partnership has evolved into a broader alliance, with the University producing complementary products such as lamb bacon, lamb pancetta, and lamb pastrami on site. In addition, Rowe Beef will join forces with Chef Anthony Walsh to offer a branded "Walsh Lamb Liver Pate” that will soon be available on their brand new website. www.rowebeef.ca

Looking for gluten-free alternatives to add to your menu to create a more inclusive array of options for your customers? Ardent Mills, a premier flour milling and ingredient company, released a new gluten-free all-purpose flour that can be used in place of regular all-purpose flour in a wide variety of recipes. It enables a one-to-one replacement of regular flour without compromising on taste. www.ardentmills.com

Looking for an alternative to honey that doesn’t harm bees? Be Sweet Honey Vegan Honey Substitute is 100% bee friendly and organic. It is similar to honey in almost every way. It has a honey-like appearance, taste, and behaviour. Be Sweet doesn't crystallize when stored in the cupboard, and costs less than transitional bee honey. For the retail and foodservice markets, the bottle is presented in an inverted, flip-top design that is both convenient and drip-free. http://besweetproducts.ca/

Looking to add a little spice to your menu? Sachili is a line of delectable condiments created with a twist on the traditional flavour of chili - where flavour triumphs over heat. Unlike any other chili-infused product on the market, this one combines traditional spices with modern flavours. The bold flavour of Sachili's all-natural sauces and flavour toppings can elevate even the most basic sweet or savoury dish to a whole new level.

www.sachili.com

REVENUE SOLUTIONS

Looking for improved and revolutionary ways to reach your customers? Look no further than Cookin, the homemade food delivery marketplace, who is connecting and uniting people by providing an online platform for cooks, chefs, and food creators to share their stories through food and earn real money. www.cookin.com

Spatula Foods is one of Toronto's newest gourmet meal kit brands, using the latest flash-freezing technology to perfectly preserve the taste, texture, and freshness of high-quality cuisine. Co-founded by Michelin-trained chef Wallace Wong (who you may recognize on social media as The Six Pack Chef) and Ian Weng, former Head of Strategy at Uber Eats Canada, with SPATULA, you get the Chef-created cuisine and quality you’d expect from your favourite restaurant, except you get to cook it yourself. www.spatulafoods.com

SUSTAINABILITY + NON-PROFIT

One of Canada's premier national volunteer organizations, Soup Sisters is a non-profit whose mission is to provide women, children, and youth with comfort through the preparation, sharing, and donation of soup. Sharon Hapton's inspiration led to the creation of Soup Sisters on March 3, 2009, in Calgary with a focus on supporting women and children escaping domestic violence, as well as youth in crisis, by making and delivering nurturing and nourishing soup to local emergency shelters. www.soupsisters.org

Too Good To Go believes in a world without food waste. Founded in Denmark in 2016, the app launched in Canada in July 2021 and has since helped to save 1.5M meals from waste across more than 5,000 Canadian partners. This equates to $17M in savings for Canadian consumers and $5.8M in additional revenue for businesses that have sold their surplus food via the app. The easy-to-use solution makes ending food waste delicious and great for the environment. http://toogoodtogo.ca/

For more information and a sneak peek of innovative brands at the RC Show 2023, visit www.rcshow.com.

For more information on this year’s event, visit www.rcshow.com.

