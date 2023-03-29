KULR Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with Appointment of Former Goldman Sachs M&A Executive Shawn Canter as its New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, today announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Shawn Canter as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Canter begins his role at the Company effective March 31, 2023.



Mr. Canter is a seasoned corporate executive and board member with over 25 years of experience leading teams in hands-on roles in both institutional and early/growth stage companies bringing solutions to complex situations. He gained significant financial and transactional experience as an executive in M&A at Goldman Sachs and at Bank of America’s investment bank where he also served as Chief Operating Officer of M&A. Currently, Mr. Canter is a partner at Orange Capital Ventures.

In his new position, Mr. Canter will be responsible for financial management and driving a disciplined fiscal strategy while scaling the Company through its commercialization phase.

Michael Mo, KULR’s CEO, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Shawn to the team at an important time for KULR and its growth. Shawn has extensive experience in supporting and guiding the scaling up of organizations to commercial maturity, and he brings a disciplined approach to driving shareholder value that complements our strategy. In addition to benefiting from his strong financial management skills, I look forward to collaborating with Shawn on our capital markets activities and believe he will be a valuable addition to our team with his leadership and team oriented value system.”

Mr. Canter commented, “I am very excited to join the KULR team and be a part of the mission to catalyze our industry leading, sustainable energy storage and thermal management technologies to make sustainable energy solutions more effective and safer. With existing marquee customers like NASA and the US military, KULR is poised to seize an enormous commercial opportunity as the market for electrification expands globally. This is an exciting time for sustainable energy technologies, and KULR is on the cutting edge.”

Mr. Canter received a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in organizational behavior from Stanford University, as well as a JD and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

This announcement follows the retirement of Simon Westbrook as KULR’s CFO, effective end of business day March 30, 2023.

Michael Mo added, “The Company sincerely thanks Simon for his invaluable contribution as KULR's CFO all these years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

