Solar Charge Controllers Market Projected to Grow at a 6.80% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Solar Charge Controllers Market Information by Type (Pulse Width Modulation, Simple 1 or 2 stage controls, and Maximum Power Point Tracking), by Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030”, By 2030, the market for solar charge controllers is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.80%.

Solar Charge Controllers Market Overview:

The solar charge controllers market will increase primarily due to rising residential solar system applications over the projected period. Everything in the world is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially business sectors like those in the automotive, food and beverage, electronic, chemical, and other industries. Similar to how the market growth for solar charge controllers temporarily slows, these solar controllers are later required for some medical equipment. As a result, the need for solar charge controllers is rising quickly.

This technique is particularly helpful in protecting the batteries from overcharging and malfunctions. Many remote apps, smart devices, and energy storage devices that link to the battery to transfer energy all employ this technology. Yet, COVID has an impact on the manufacturing of these devices by disrupting the supply chain, the market, and businesses' bottom lines.

List of the key prominent companies in the solar charge controllers market are the following:

Genasun (Italy)

Luminous India (India)

Microtek (China)

Schneider Electric (France)

Su-Kam Power Systems (India)

Arise India (India)

Delta Electronics (India)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)

Victron Energy (Netherlands)

Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., LTD

Among others.



The solar charge controllers market is growing as a result of rising usage in industrial settings and residential solar systems. The future for the market for solar charge controllers is improved by the use of cutting-edge technologies in controllers including Bluetooth smart communication, automatic night vision, and smart sensor technology. The expansion of the solar charge controllers market is driven by favourable government regulations regarding the use of clean fuel and the expanding use of off-grid photovoltaic installations.

The need for batteries is now rising quickly. To avoid overcharging and discharging, charge controllers are used with batteries. As a result, there is more demand for the market as battery demand rises.

Grid infrastructure is lacking in many areas, and solar-based grid installation is quite expensive. Over the anticipated time, it is possible to anticipate that these factors will restrain the market's expansion for solar charge controllers. The expansion of the market can be hampered by the addition of solar capacity to the existing electrical infrastructure in various nations.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 6.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and Application Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Government policies



Increasing applications in residential solar systems



Solar energy adoption is being boosted for end-use sectors by net metering, feed-in tariffs, and subsidies. These are the elements that expand the market prospects for solar charge controllers.

The solar charge controllers market is anticipated to rise as more businesses, including hotels, corporate offices, and hospitals, use solar PV modules. The development of the market for solar charge controllers may be influenced by rising awareness of the most cutting-edge solar energy technology around the world.

Renewable technologies and solar gadgets depend on rare earth elements, which can be a very difficult task in the event of supply disruption.

Solar Charge Controllers Market Segments Overview

The type, end-use sector, and region have all been taken into consideration while segmenting the worldwide solar charge controllers market.

The solar charge controllers market is divided into MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) and PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation) charge controllers based on type.



A PMW charge controller has an operational efficiency of about 70%, which is lower than the 90% efficiency of an MPPT charge controller. A switch that links a solar array to a battery, the PMW solar charge controller regulates and lowers the surplus solar voltage. The best inexpensive option for small-to-medium solar systems is this. In contrast, because they can deliver better performance, MPPT controllers are employed in larger systems or utility-scale solar arrays.

The solar charge controllers market is divided into four geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The Asia-Pacific region has the biggest market share among the other regions for the prognosis of the solar charge controller industry. The Middle East, Africa, and America are then mentioned.

Residential and non-residential solar charge controllers markets are divided based on the end-use industry. Population growth raises energy demand, which leads to more solar installations overall and on a personal basis. Batteries should be placed to store extra energy, and solar charge controllers should also be fitted to guard against battery failure. In the future, both household and commercial solar panel operations are predicted to be dominated by pulse width modulation technology.

Asia Pacific, Europe, America, and the rest of the globe are some of the geographical regions that make up the global market. Asia-Pacific will have the highest market share for solar charge controllers throughout the projected period because to its huge population, favourable government regulations, incentive programmes, and contemporary housing stock. This area has high energy needs, hence solar panels must be plentiful. Bring the solar charge controllers for safety purposes and to avoid battery failures, without a doubt. China holds the largest market share in this area globally for its cutting-edge technologies.

Due to the EU28's green energy aim, Europe has the second-largest market share in the solar charge controller sector. Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy are the main nations expanding their market share in this area.



For its cutting-edge commercial and industrial technology, North America commands a sizable market share. The market trends are growing healthily in the Middle East, Africa, and South America, and these regions are also producing a lot of renewable energy.

