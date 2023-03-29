Bill O’Shea Joins Frontline Education as Chief Financial Officer

Malvern, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Bill O’Shea has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Bill brings more than 25 years of extensive financial and operational experience in both large public companies as well as private-equity owned and venture-capital funded start-ups.

As CFO, Bill will drive Frontline’s financial planning to support the company’s strategic objectives while advancing its position as a leading provider of SaaS technology and solutions within the K-12 marketplace.

“As we continue to grow and remain committed to supporting school districts across the country with their digital transformation, we are pleased to welcome Bill, a seasoned and respected leader to steward our financial strategy,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “Bill’s expertise and approach will be instrumental to Frontline as we seek to always bring unique value to our clients through innovative technology that enhances their operations.”

Bill joins Frontline Education from a venture-backed cybersecurity software company. The majority of Bill’s career was with Thomson Reuters, where he held various leadership roles across Finance and Accounting including CFO of the IP Solutions and Scientific businesses in Philadelphia and SVP, Global Head of Finance based in Switzerland.

“It is with great excitement that I join the Frontline team, as well as become a part of the Roper Technologies community,” said O’Shea. “Frontline has built a strong company laser-focused on the administrative needs of K-12 educators. I look forward to sharing insights and expertise that will help Frontline continue its growth and deliver on its mission to serve the nation’s school leaders in their pursuit of success.”

In addition to his dedicated finance career, Bill previously served on the Board of Directors for CARECYN, a New York City based charity. Bill holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of New Haven and an MBA in Finance from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.

Bill’s role as Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Education is effective immediately. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Malvern, Pa.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

