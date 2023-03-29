Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market size to hit USD 55.16 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.31 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 39.36 Bn in 2021 to USD 55.16 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.31 percent.



Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 39.36 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 55.16 Bn. CAGR 4.31 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Reactor and Equipment Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market report covers major market drivers, challenges, restraints to growth and opportunities prevailing for the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market's trends, forecasts, and recent developments. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments at global and regional level.

Bottom-up approach to estimate the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market size and growth rate. Key market participants and new entrants' services , revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence are all included in the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market report.

The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market report provides demand projections, market trends, and micro and macro factors, thereby being an investor’s guide to clients. The report also identifies the factors that are driving and restricting the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market's growth. The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment report uses qualitative and quantitative research methods for the analysis of the market. Research tools such as SWIT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis was used to analyse the market structure .

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Overview

A nuclear power plant is a thermal power plant in which the source of heat is a nuclear reactor. The heat of the thermal power plant is generated and used to drive a steam turbine which generates the electricity from the connected generator. Nuclear power plants have a carbon footprint as compared to renewable energy including solar farms and wide farms.

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Dynamics

The increasing energy demand and the production of clean electricity are the factors expected to drive the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market growth over the forecast period. The exclusive and substantial usage of large equipment such as boiling water reactors (BWR), pressurized water reactors (PWR) and Canada Deuterium (CANDU) reactors in nuclear plants are expected to fuel the market growth. Technological advancements and incorporation of new technical know-how in nuclear power reactors across various industries is on the rise. The growth of the market is boosted by the increasing consumption of energy and the production of clean power. Governments across the world are providing facilities for greenhouse gases along with increasing improvements in nuclear power reactors is expected to drive the market growth.

The lower cost of the renewables generated with trivial emissions and the difficulty associated with gaining funds are expected restrain the growth of the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market.

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Regional Insights

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market holding the largest share, valued at USD 12.13 Bn. The increase in the demand for power and advancements in power equipment are the growth drivers for the regional Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market. China dominated the regional market in 2021. The strong project pipeline and planned nuclear power drive–build program by the governments resulted in its dominance in the region.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the market. The regional growth is primarily driven by the increasing investment in nuclear power plants. The growing awareness regarding clean energy and increasing demand for power are also factors that drive the market.

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Segmentation

By Reactor

High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

Others

On the basis of the Reactor, Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) are expected to hold the market due to their large fleet size. Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) have a significant market share. The expansion of the projects of the Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) and increasing investments are the factors that influence the Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) segment growth.

By Equipment

Island Equipment

Auxiliary Equipment

On the basis of equipment, the Island equipment market is expected to grow significantly. The Island equipment market dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. The significant operation system and widespread applications in a nuclear power plant are the influencing factors for the growth of the island equipment segment market.

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Key Competitors include:

Babcock and Wilcox Company (US)

BWX Technologies, Inc (US)

General Electric(US)

Westinghouse Electric Corporation (US)

Exelon Generation Co. LLC (US)

FirstEnergy Corp (US)

Entergy Corporation (US)

Cameco Corporation (Canada)

EDF-ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE (France)

Orano SA (France)

Engie SA (France)

ENI S.P.A. (Italy)

CEZ A. S (Czech Republic)

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA (Poland)

Rosatom (Russia)

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Doosan Corporation (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Hitachi-GE Nuclear energy Ltd (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

China General Nuclear Power Group (China)

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd. (China)

HUBEI ENERGY GROUP (China)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)



