PGS ASA: 2022 Annual Report - CORRECTION

CORRECTION vs. release sent March 29, 2023 at 10:13:01: The European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) file-name attached to this release is aligned with the ESEF file-name referred to in the Auditor's report.





March 29, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS' 2022 annual report can be downloaded from www.pgs.com or www.newsweb.no.

The Company's 2022 annual financial statements in ESEF can be downloaded from the same webpages.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachments