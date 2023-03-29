TripleBlind Announces Collaboration with Two University of Texas Health-Related Institutions to Advance Public Health Cancer Prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the leader in automated, real-time data de-identification, today announced an agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. With the help of TripleBlind's technology, the agreement aims to empower researchers to study the impact collaborative research has on quality of patient care.



The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) recently announced $90 million in new grant funding for programs to address the need for better cancer prevention across Texas, including public health screening and treatment for Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B vaccination in patients from low-income South Texas communities. Hepatitis C, a condition that is increasing in younger populations, is a cause of hepatocellular carcinoma liver cancer (HCC), which is the third leading cause of death worldwide . Hepatitis C is a treatable condition but current technologies, such as electronic health record systems (EHRs), often have limited reporting, tracking, and analysis capabilities, impeding efforts to improve outcomes.

“It’s a classic Catch-22: Patient privacy is of the utmost importance, but data sharing is critical because researchers use and analyze data to improve patient health,” said Riddhiman Das, co-founder and CEO of TripleBlind. “Our technology makes it possible to maintain privacy and HIPAA compliance, while also using data to improve health outcomes such as in cancer care, particularly amongst the most socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. We believe this is critical to the future of global healthcare. We’re excited and honored to participate in this research grant with Drs. Mamta K. Jain, MD, MPH, FIDSA of UT Southwestern; Bertha (Penny) Flores, PhD, APRN, WHNP-BC, and Catherine K. Craven, PhD, MA, MLS, FAMIA both of UT Health Science Center San Antonio; and the entire University of Texas team.”

Using TripleBlind’s proprietary automated de-identification and privacy enhancing software, the University of Texas team will study the impact of this technology on monitoring quality of care delivery across multiple South Texas federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). This research will demonstrate the impact of using TripleBlind as a software solution to allow institutions to perform collaborative research and improve quality of care via more direct data interactions between collaborating entities.

“We are excited to work with TripleBlind to study the potential impact of software in accelerating evidence-based quality improvement, thereby addressing the needs of minority, low-income populations who have a disproportionate need for better Hepatitis C screening, diagnosis, and treatment,” said Dr. Jain, Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and the team’s Principal Investigator. “This is a major step in the right direction as more and more hospitals and research organizations are determining the best way to work with data and drive value for patients.”

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind delivers automated, real-time data de-identification to preserve patient privacy and protect intellectual property in healthcare. TripleBlind Privacy Builder ensures compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and additional international data privacy and data residency standards. The TripleBlind Privacy Builder is software-only, delivered via a simple API, and solves for a broad range of healthcare use cases at-scale. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Accenture, and Mayo Clinic . To learn more, visit https://tripleblind.com or contact us via email here: contact@tripleblind.com .