Showpad’s Enablement Operating System (eOS®) Launches New Automated Question-based Analytics and Insights

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad , the global leader in sales enablement technology, announced today that it launched new automated question-based Analytics and Insights dashboards that reinvent the way customers access data and insights in Showpad. This first-of-its-kind sales enablement analytics update empowers Showpad eOS® customers to make more strategic business decisions through an automated question-based approach to delivering analytics and actionable insights.

Each question-based dashboard is designed to provide focused answers to key questions customers ask that will help to advance their sales enablement strategy. Questions include:

Are my users completing their courses?

What content do our users spend the most time looking for?

What content impacts revenue the most?



The new dashboards go beyond simply providing answers; they empower customers with actionable insights that help them upskill their sellers, improve their content ROI, and drive more impactful buyer conversations. Each insight is grounded in relevant context via auto-generated industry benchmarks that help companies better understand their own performance. Recommended guidance based on Showpad’s own sales enablement best practices allow customers to take strategic action on each insight generated, saving them time while fueling smarter decision-making.

“In today’s macroeconomic landscape, more and more business leaders are thinking about ways to increase efficiency while multiplying their business impact,” said Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer at Showpad. “Our new approach to analytics and insights is designed to help customers stop wasting time sifting through mountains of complex graphs and data sets, and instead guide them directly to the answers they need to maximize productivity and accelerate business growth.”

The new market-leading dashboards will be available to all Showpad customers on March 29, 2023. Showpad will continue to enrich its question-based Analytics and Insights by releasing additional dashboards on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

About Showpad

Founded in 2011, Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™). Showpad aligns Sales and Marketing teams around impactful content and measurable engagement, enabling sellers to build unique buying experiences and continuously improve conversion rates. Showpad’s engagement applications lay a flexible foundation for impactful buyer interactions, while the platform’s training and coaching tools help create informed, upskilled, and trusted advising teams. Showpad gives you the rich engagement insights you need to fuel continuous learning, smarter content creation, better conversations and faster conversions. Here’s the bottom line: sellers close more deals – faster – with Showpad.

Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator.

Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a global and diverse workforce. For more information, visit showpad.com .

