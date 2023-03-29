Quest’s erwin Data Modeler Achieves Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation to Support Data Governance and Intelligence at Scale

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced that erwin Data Modeler has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation . Google customers can now leverage and deploy integrated data modeling capabilities offered by erwin as the foundation for their data management and governance efforts. Data modeling definition and design governance can then be shared further within the erwin by Quest portfolio to tackle data lineage, data quality, data stewardship and delivering enterprise-wide data intelligence.



Generally available in December, AlloyDB is Google Cloud’s newest fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service built to support the most demanding enterprise database workloads. AlloyDB database managers can use erwin Data Modeler by Quest to find, visualize, design, deploy and standardize high-quality enterprise data assets crucial to Big Data, business intelligence and analytics initiatives.

Quest is among the first vendors to achieve the Google Cloud Ready - Alloy DB designation. Google is unveiling the initiative at its virtual Google Cloud & AI Summit , taking place today.

“By rapidly achieving Google Cloud Ready designation with AlloyDB, one of the newest database options on the market, Quest demonstrates our commitment to meeting the diverse and rapidly evolving data management, governance and intelligence needs of enterprises today,” said Vani Mishra, Director of Product Management at Quest Software. “Our partnership with Google will deliver Quest solutions for Google AlloyDB customers that support their enterprise data strategies.”

By earning this designation, Quest has proven that erwin Data Modeler has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB, and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. Quest and Google will collaborate closely to develop joint product roadmaps.

“Quest is trusted by thousands of enterprise database managers, data architects, and data governance teams around the world, so this designation is a significant milestone for Google’s AlloyDB for PostgreSQL,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “By working with Quest, customers can better manage and understand the complexities of their diverse data landscapes today and deploy trusted data management, governance and intelligence solutions to meet their strategic needs.”

To learn more about erwin’s expertise with AlloyDB, visit our website . To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB and its benefits, visit this page .

