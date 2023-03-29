GoodwillFinds deepens its influence in the resale market with new leadership and rapidly growing national footprint

WILMINGTON, Del., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodwillFinds , a recommerce venture reimagining the future of purpose-driven resale, today announced two additions to its senior leadership team, Nicolas Genest as Chief Technology Officer and Jim Davis as Chief Revenue Officer. On the heels of a successful launch in October 2022, GoodwillFinds also welcomes three new Goodwill members onto the GoodwillFinds platform: Goodwill Industries of South Florida, Goodwill Akron, and Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. Next month, the platform will onboard three additional Goodwill members, more than doubling the scale of its marketplace.



Nicolas Genest joins GoodwillFinds after previous roles on highly successful executive teams at Modcloth, Walmart US eCommerce and The RealReal, and will lead all technology, product, data analytics, and IT services.

Jim Davis has held senior positions at some of the largest ecommerce brands in the world, Office Depot and Dell, and propelled the growth of omnichannel brands like Hoka, Urban Outfitters and Buck Mason. As Chief Revenue Officer, Davis will lead all revenue-generating aspects to the platform, including performance marketing, demand generation, site merchandising and operations, C/X and C/S.

“We're rapidly expanding our resale platform this year, providing unparalleled value to consumers in order to further fund Goodwill's mission of transforming lives through the dignity of work and scale our environmental impact. I have confidence that Nicolas and Jim will provide the leadership necessary to achieve these goals," said Matthew A. Kaness, Chief Executive Officer at GoodwillFinds. "Both bring deep expertise that will accelerate build-out and roadmap, which ultimately fuel the essential programs of local Goodwill organizations."

In less than five months since launch, GoodwillFinds has already sold nearly 200,000 one-of-a-kind finds, and with more members planning on coming on the platform this year, will scale the number of available items in the marketplace to nearly 1 million by the end of 2023. In welcoming three new Goodwill members with over 50 retail stores between them, GoodwillFinds shoppers can expect to see an even higher volume of secondhand items on the marketplace and an even greater diversity of categories and brands.

GoodwillFinds’ growth translates directly into more support for Goodwill’s mission to provide professional training, job placement, youth mentorship and more, to local communities. Net proceeds go directly back to the community the item was sourced from, subsidizing social service programs in local neighborhoods across the country.

To shop or learn more about GoodwillFinds’ social impact initiatives visit GoodwillFinds.com .

ABOUT GOODWILLFINDS

GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce technology platform and second-hand marketplace under license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training. The ecommerce platform is designed to modernize the resale shopping experience, providing personalization and thoughtful recommendations, while furthering Goodwill’s initiative to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to gain independence through the power of work. GoodwillFinds is also good for the planet, powering the circular economy by keeping billions of pounds of goods in use, offering consumers a sustainable way to shop nationwide. GoodwillFinds is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, registered in the US under EIN: 87-1302020.

