DMi Partners Named 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) . The GEWA award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures across the world. This is the first year DMi Partners has been named a GEWA winner. Earlier this week, DMi Partners was also recognized as one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Philadelphia Inquirer.



After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that DMi Partners continued to put their employees’ engagement at the center of their business strategy, embedding engagement into their very culture.

“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.

GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 16 times higher than the international average. Worldwide, only 21% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 32% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy-two percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

“We are very humbled to have received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. At DMi Partners, we strive to create a workplace environment that fosters and values the growth of each employee,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “We are proud to have built a company culture rooted in respect, trust, and honesty where everyone can thrive. That is why the average tenure of all DMi employees who have been with the agency at least a year is five years, with 10% of our workforce having been at DMi for over 10 years.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners and more about the selection process, visit the winners’ page .

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, Vineyard Vines, Anthropologie, and SKIMS. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management leads a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

