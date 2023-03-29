FT Wedding Cars Launch New Website To Incorporate An Expanded Coverage Area And A Selection Of New Vehicles

Smethwick, United Kingdom, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With more than 35 years of experience in the luxury car hire industry, FT Wedding Cars have accumulated a large fleet of affordable wedding cars, such as vintage cars, stretched limousines, and luxury saloons that are available for hire in the Midlands.

The company has launched a new website to incorporate an expanded coverage area that now includes counties from South Yorkshire down to Oxfordshire, as well as to showcase its new selection of luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Mulsanne, a Rolls Royce Ghost, and a Maserati Quattroporte.

A spokesperson from the company said, “We cater to all budgets and preferences. Our large fleet includes a variety of limousines and vintage and modern wedding cars. Most of our cars have also been customised to match our requirements. This gives them a unique design that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Modern and Vintage Wedding Car Hire

FT Wedding Cars believe that all couples should be able to experience a luxury hire service on their special day, which is why the company offers a variety of premium cars at competitively lower prices.

At www.ftweddingcars.co.uk, you will find over 35 cars available to hire, including Birmingham’s largest selection of white and silver classic and vintage cars, such as the Beauford Tourer and Daimler, as well as convertibles, luxury saloons and larger wedding cars like limousines, Range Rovers and Hummers.

A further example of the cars offered at FT Wedding Cars include:

Modern vehicles with sumptuous leather seats that are perfect for a comfortable and relaxing ride to the church, such as Rolls Royce, Chrysler, Jaguar, Maserati, and Bentley.

Trendy and elegant larger cars from Range Rover and Ford.

A white, silver and pink Hummer is the ideal choice for transporting large groups.

FT Wedding Cars are renowned for providing high-quality and excellently maintained vehicles that are in perfect condition for your big day. Each vehicle is kept in a showroom, and customers are encouraged to view the wedding cars in person or via a live online tour.

Wedding Chauffeurs

FT Wedding Cars offer a uniformed and professional chauffeur-driven service to help enhance your hire experience.

Every one of the company’s chauffeurs has been extensively trained and put through strict DBS checks to guarantee both customer safety and an exceptional level of service.

FT Wedding Cars is dedicated to providing the very best customer service, and that is why the company provides great value standard package deals that include its renowned chauffeur-driven service (where you can have exclusive use of the vehicle for up to 3 hours) alongside optional decorations. Additionally, FT Wedding Cars offers a customised package deal to match your specific requirements.

When you book through FT Wedding Cars, you are guaranteed a safe, luxurious hire experience, with a choice of a diverse range of vehicles to suit all styles of weddings, and you can rest assured that your chauffeur has received ongoing training to ensure they deliver the best level of service.

To book the affordable wedding car service at FT Wedding Cars, all you need to do is complete the form on the company’s website or give its friendly customer service team a call.

After discussing your wedding car hire needs, FT Wedding Cars will provide you with a competitive quote, so you can continue planning your special day.

More information

To find out more about FT Wedding Cars and its complete range of affordable wedding cars, such as vintage cars, stretched limousines, and luxury saloons, please visit the website at https://www.ftweddingcars.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ft-wedding-cars-launch-new-website-to-incorporate-an-expanded-coverage-area-and-a-selection-of-new-vehicles/