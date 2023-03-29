The Shyft Group Reports Damage to Montebello, California, Facility

No injuries to Shyft Group employees



40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility closed for the foreseeable future

NOVI, Mich., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that its Montebello, California, facility experienced damage from a tornado on March 22, 2023. No injuries to company personnel were reported. Montebello is a 40,000-square-foot leased facility that manufactures truck bodies and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"Our top priority was ensuring the safety of our team members and I am grateful that all our employees are safe and unharmed," said Daryl Adams, President and CEO of The Shyft Group. "We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience during this unforeseen incident and are working closely with them to ensure minimal disruption to their operations."

Shyft team members are actively working with customers and suppliers to manage the business related to the facility and with the company’s insurance carrier regarding recovery. No material financial impact to the company’s 2023 results is expected.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

