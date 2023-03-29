NGS Sample Preparation Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.32 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.32 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing applications of NGS in various fields such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine, along with the growing demand for NGS-based research in genetic disorders, oncology, and agriculture.



NGS Sample Preparation Market Overview

NGS (Next-generation sequencing) sample preparation is an important process in the field of genomics, which involves the conversion of biological samples into a form suitable for sequencing. The NGS sample preparation market includes various products and services such as DNA fragmentation, library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the repeated use of consumables during the sample preparation process.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agriculture, and others. The diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the growing demand for NGS-based clinical diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ngs-sample-preparation-market-1331/request-sample

NGS Sample Preparation Market Dynamics

The NGS (Next-generation sequencing) sample preparation market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for NGS-based research in various fields such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. The market is also fueled by the growing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, which has led to the need for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests that can be performed using NGS technologies.

The market is also being driven by technological advancements in NGS sample preparation techniques, such as the development of automated workflows, which have reduced the time and cost associated with NGS sample preparation. The availability of advanced NGS platforms and improved sequencing technologies has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of NGS technologies in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The emergence of new applications for NGS, such as metagenomics and epigenomics, is also expected to create new opportunities for market players.

However, the high cost of NGS instruments and the lack of skilled professionals to operate these instruments are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of standardization in NGS sample preparation techniques may also limit the adoption of NGS technologies in some applications.

Top Players in the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market

Illumina Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)



Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Report Findings

The global NGS sample preparation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2028, reaching a value of USD 4.32 Billion by 2028.

Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to their repeated use during the sample preparation process.

The diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the growing demand for NGS-based clinical diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of NGS technologies, the presence of major players in the region, and the growing demand for NGS-based research in oncology and genetics.

Top Trends in the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market

Increasing adoption of automation: With the growing demand for NGS technologies, there has been an increasing adoption of automation in the sample preparation process. Automated workflows can reduce the time and cost associated with NGS sample preparation and improve the reproducibility of results.

Development of new sample preparation techniques: The development of new sample preparation techniques, such as single-cell sequencing and long-read sequencing, is expected to drive the growth of the market. These techniques enable the sequencing of complex samples and provide more accurate and comprehensive data.

Growing demand for personalized medicine: The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the NGS sample preparation market. NGS technologies can be used to sequence an individual's genome, which can help in the development of personalized treatment plans.

Increasing applications in non-human research: NGS technologies are being increasingly used in non-human research, such as in agriculture and environmental studies. This is expected to create new opportunities for market players.

Rising demand for cloud-based solutions: The increasing amount of NGS data being generated has led to a rising demand for cloud-based solutions for data storage and analysis. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as more data is generated through NGS technologies.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/ngs-sample-preparation-market-1331/0

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation

By Product Class

Reagent and Consumables

Workstations

By Applications

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Other Applications



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on NGS Sample Preparation Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Analysis

North America: North America held the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of NGS technologies, the presence of major players in the region, and the growing demand for NGS-based research in oncology and genetics.

Europe: Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market, driven by the increasing adoption of NGS technologies in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market, driven by the increasing adoption of NGS technologies in emerging countries such as China and India, and the growing demand for NGS-based research in various fields.

Latin America: Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth in the market, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, and the growing adoption of NGS technologies in clinical diagnostics.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness moderate growth in the market, driven by the increasing adoption of NGS technologies in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.54 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 4.32 Billion CAGR 15.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ngs-sample-preparation-market-1331/request-sample



Key Questions Answered in the NGS Sample Preparation Market Report are:

What is the current market size and growth rate of the NGS Sample Preparation market, and what are the expected trends in the near future?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the NGS Sample Preparation market?

What are the key technological advancements and innovations in the NGS Sample Preparation market?

Who are the major players in the NGS Sample Preparation market, and what are their market share and competitive strategies?

What are the major applications of NGS Sample Preparation, and what are the key end-user industries?

What are the major challenges and opportunities faced by the NGS Sample Preparation market, and how are they being addressed?

What are the key regulations and standards governing the NGS Sample Preparation market, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the major geographical regions and countries contributing to the growth of the NGS Sample Preparation market, and what are their growth prospects?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Oncology Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-market-1883

Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-laboratory-services-market-1611

Breast Imaging Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/breast-imaging-market-1390

Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/autologous-cell-therapy-product-market-1298

Single Cell Analysis Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/single-cell-analysis-market-1295

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-cell-culture-market-1286

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: