Canon Announces Powerhouse Document Scanner Ready to Take on Almost Any Office Job

Melville, NY, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who need to scan large amounts of different-sized documents easily, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to introduce the imageFORMULA DR-M1060II Office Document Scanner. This scanner is designed to help businesses stay organized, reduce paper accumulation, digitize useful information, and help streamline workflows in multiple industries, including federal, state, and local government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

“Canon is excited to introduce the imageFORMULA DR-M10160II, expanding our range of solutions for our customers,” says Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This scanner can produce high-quality images, and is compact enough where it can fit neatly on a desk or tabletop.”

The imageFORMULA DR-M1060II is designed to handle letter, legal, and ledger-sized paper, and can scan both sides at once. It includes a dual feeding path. The unique default “U-turn” paper path allows users to load and then remove paper in the front of the scanner, and creates a compact scanner design capable of fitting flat against a wall. The user-selectable straight-through path allows for handling of thicker, fragile, or rigid documents such as a driver license or newspaper. The imageFORMULA DR-M1060II feeder design allows you to scan a range of different document sizes in a single batch, while minimizing the chance of a feeding error. You can digitize plastic cards, envelopes, postcards, artwork, industrial drawings, posters, maps and more. The scanner is compatible with Windows, and is able to save physical documents into Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as PDF for easy editing and searchability.

The imageFORMULA DR-M1060II scanner’s automatic document feeder can hold up to 80 sheets, helping to reduce the need to manually feed items one by one. The latest Canon CaptureOnTouch software is included and designed to provide advanced functionalities and user experience, such as barcode and meta-data recognition, batch separation, adding pages via drag-and-drop, thumbnail viewing, and more. The imageFORMULA DR-M1060II scanner is ergonomically designed for comfortable feeding in the front of the machine – there is no need to stand up or reach out to set documents in the scanner.

This new scanner includes a three-year limited warranty with advanced exchange service. Extended warranty options are also available through Canon. These, combined with Canon’s U.S.-based technical support, can help maximize uptime throughout the product life.

“The Canon imageFORMULA DR-M1060II supports a range of scanning capabilities that can help organizations improve productivity in the office,” says Lee Davis, senior analyst of Software/Scanners, Keypoint Intelligence.

Availability

The Canon imageFORMULA DR-M1060II Office Document Scanner is now available for purchase via select Canon partners for an MSRP of $1,995.00*.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Availability and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices set by dealers and may vary.

