Mezmo Names Natalia Harris as Vice President of People and Inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced that Natalia Harris has joined as vice president of people and inclusion. An experienced human resources leader, she will oversee the company’s people development strategies and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Harris has a proven track record of implementing successful talent acquisition strategies and designing employee experiences for high-growth startups such as eko, Shutterstock, and letgo. With more than 20 years of experience, she has helped companies anticipate and prioritize employee programs and initiatives as they scale.

“At Mezmo, we care deeply about our people and foster an environment in which they have the resources they need to achieve their best work while living their best lives,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “With vast experience managing talent and employee experiences across global markets, Natalia is the ideal leader to drive an ambitious people strategy that remains true to our company values while elevating employee experiences.”

As VP of people and inclusion, Harris will develop and implement initiatives to attract, retain, and develop talent. She will also help drive the organizational alignment required in today’s dynamic environment. Because DEI is core to Mezmo’s values, these programs will remain a top priority to the people team and Harris will seek ways to enhance training and resources to maintain an equitable environment in which all employees thrive.

“Creating a positive and diverse workplace culture, building strong teams, and fostering employee development are paramount to success,” Harris said. “Although these have always been important at Mezmo, I plan to work with the executive team to elevate, improve, and expand existing programs to ensure we remain a leader on the way to a brighter world of work.”

In 2022, Mezmo won the 2022 Reworked IMPACT Award in the Employee Journey Innovation category for the efforts it took in revamping onboarding and training processes to provide managers with the skills and tools needed to nurture and grow employees in a remote-first environment. The company was also named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company, an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company , and one of Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022.

Mezmo is bringing to market innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for real-time actionability from telemetry data. Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline helps companies unlock the power of their data by enabling them to ingest, transform, and route data to teams so they can take action in real time.

Visit Mezmo's website to learn more about Mezmo's culture

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

