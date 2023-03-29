RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC

Finnish English

TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 MARCH 2023 AT 16:15



The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 29 March 2023 in Helsinki.



The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements and discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2022.



The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company will distribute a dividend of EUR 0.47 per each company share. The dividend will be paid in two installments so that EUR 0.26 will be paid on 26 April 2023 (dividend payment record date 19 April 2023) and EUR 0.21 will be paid on 21 December 2023 (dividend payment record date 14 December 2023). The dividend is paid to the shareholder who is entered in the company's shareholder register on the record date of the dividend payment.



Aarne Aktan, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Jari Sarasvuo were re-elected as members, and Emilia Tauriainen as a new member to the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.



The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 2,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 4,500 per month.



Ernst & Young Oy was re-elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.



The annual general meeting decided on amending Article 12 of the Articles of Association so that the general meeting can be held without a physical meeting place as a remote meeting. A new paragraph will be added to Article 12 of the Articles of Association, which will read in its entirety as follows:



"The board can decide that the general meeting is held without a meeting place whereby the shareholders shall exercise their power of decision in full in real-time during the meeting using telecommunication connection and technical means (remote meeting).”

