Curcumin Market Revenue to Reach US$112.5 Mn in 2025, Forecasts a New Study of Fairfield Market Research

London, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curcumin has earned recognition for its desirable wound healing, and anti-inflammatory attributes. The exceptional medical and therapeutic potential of curcumin further drives revenue to global curcumin market. Increasing penetration across the dietary supplements sector is expected to elevate the growth prospects of curcumin industry, suggests a recent study of Fairfield Market Research. Between 2021 and 2025, the market will exhibit a strong 10% CAGR, reaching the estimated revenue worth US$112.5 Mn toward the end of forecast year. “The market performance will most likely be on an uptrend given the competitive costs, and pharmacological security of curcumin. Global COVID-19 outbreak turned out to be a significant growth driver as curcumin gained stronger ground as a natural immunity booster amidst the pandemic situation,” states the analyst. While the food and beverages industry registers decent uptake, frequent launches of flavored beverages are especially projected to boost market outlook.

Key Research Insights

Pharma and dietary supplements, and food and beverages remain the leading curcumin consuming segments with a collective value share of over 75%

Organic variant currently accounts for nearly 19% share in global curcumin market

North America’s curcumin market will account for a collective revenue share of over 65%, with Europe





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Increasing awareness an array of health benefits of turmeric, and several Ayurveda-recommended advantages collectively drive curcumin market growth. The report highlights the maximum consumption of curcumin by manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. Food and beverages industry will also record measurable demand generation, further followed by that by the cosmetics and personal care industry. Skincare is expected to emerge highly lucrative, suggests the report, as curcumin has been garnering attention from worldwide as an effective active ingredient.

Key Report Highlights

Curcumin sales likely to heighten as more cafés prefer to serve beverages like golden milk, and turmeric lattes

Increasing new launches of OTC supplements on the market to augur well for market growth

Clinical utility of curcumin to boost penetration in non-traditional markets





Insights into Regional Analysis

With collective revenue contribution of over 65% in the global curcumin market space, North America, and Europe maintain dominance. The market here will continue to thrive with growing consumer inclination toward natural, clean ingredients. The former is poised to exhibit the fastest growth in revenue throughout the period of projection. The report also indicates increasing market attractiveness of Asia Pacific as the region has been a traditional consumer of turmeric. The regions remains the world’s largest turmeric producer, led by India. Moreover, this will further receive tailwinds from soaring consumption by the key end-use industries, i.e., food and beverages, and cosmetics and personal care.

Leading Players in Global Curcumin Industry

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Sabinsa Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, Synthite Industries Ltd, SV Agro Food, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Rosun Groups, and Konark Herbals constitute some of the leading companies leading competition in the worldwide curcumin industry.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$69.8 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$112.5 Mn CAGR 10.00% Key Players Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthite Industries Ltd, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, SV Agro Food, Rosun Groups, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Konark Herbals

The Global Curcumin Market is Segmented as Below:

By Nature Coverage

Organic

Conventional

By Application Coverage

Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Animal & Pet Food

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

