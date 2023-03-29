New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Care Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323881/?utm_source=GNW

Abbott Nutrition, Pigeon Corp, Artsana S.P.A, Dabur International Limited, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Unicharm Corporation, Danone S A, Avon Products Inc., L'Oréal S.A, Burt's Bees Inc., and Me N Moms Private Ltd.



The global baby care products market grew from $52.55 billion in 2022 to $58.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The baby care products market is expected to grow to $79.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The baby care products market consists of sales of baby soaps, shampoo and lotion.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The baby care products market consists of sales of baby care products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to keep the baby’s skin in good condition and to protect it from various skin issues.Baby products are intended to be used for infants and children under the age of three.



Baby products are specially formulated to be mild, gentle, and non-irritating.



Europe was the largest region in the baby care products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the baby care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of baby care products are baby skin care, baby hair care products, bathing products, baby toiletries, baby food and beverages, and others.Baby skincare products include creams and lotions which have a higher content of moisturizer used for the face and body to hydrate skin and protect baby skin from environmental influences such as sunlight, cold temperature, UV radiation, and others.



The different buyer types include institutional buyers and residential buyers that are distributed through various channels such as online platforms, departmental stores, specialized stores, supermarkets, and others.



The increase in spending on infant care is contributing to the growth of the baby care products market.Infant care generally includes feeding, changing diapers, and taking care of the infant’s hygiene.



Parents are spending more on baby care products for their babies to be hygienic and to prevent skin infections.For instance, according to CNBC LLC’s article, in January 2020, American parents with children under the age of five spent over $42 billion on childcare.



Therefore, an increase in spending on infant care is driving the baby care products market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the baby care products market.Major companies operating in the baby care products sector are focused on launching innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2020, Munchkin Inc., a US-based company that provides infant and toddler care products launched its portable sanitizer called 59S Mini Sterilizer Portable UV Sanitizer that uses UV-LED technology for sterilization. Munchkin sterilizer is operated by using the battery as well as power through the USB port. This product kills 99.5% of bacteria, viruses, and germs in 5 seconds from pacifiers and bottle nipples.



In October 2021, MyGlamm, an India-based company operating in direct-to-consumer beauty products and baby care products, acquired The Moms Co for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, MyGlamm aims to strengthen its baby care products in pre-and post-natal care as well as strengthen its direct-to-consumer market.



The Moms Co is an India-based company that provides baby care products.



The countries covered in the baby care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The baby care products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baby care products market statistics, including baby care products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baby care products market share, detailed baby care products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baby care products industry. This baby care products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

