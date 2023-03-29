Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting 29 March 2023

Announcement no. 7 2023

Copenhagen – 29 March 2023 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) – publishes minutes from the annual general meeting.

On 29 March 2023, at 15:00, the annual general meeting was held at the company’s address Masnedøgade 22, DK-2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The board of directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev as chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting took the board of director’s report on Agillic A/S’ business activities during 2022 into consideration.

The annual report for the financial year 2022 was presented to and adopted by the general meeting. The general meeting adopted the proposal to transfer the result of the financial year 2022 to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Thorsten Köhler and Jan Juul were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Joar Welde and Martin S. Eriksen were elected as new members of the board of directors.

Michael Moesgaard Andersen and Mikael Konnerup did not seek re-election.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The general meeting approved the proposal to amend the company’s articles of asso-ciation as set out in item 6 of the agenda in the notice.

The general meeting elected Joar Welde as chairman of the board of directors.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://www.agillic.com/investor/ and is attached to this announcement.

