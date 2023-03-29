Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 446.61 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Growth Prospectus

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “ Pharmaceutical Logistics Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The steadfast Pharmaceutical Logistics market report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market. This market document also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Further, the Pharmaceutical Logistics market research report also reviews key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical logistics market, which is USD 227.45 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 446.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory and chain management of prescription medications is referred to as pharmaceutical logistics. Cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics are the two basic subtypes of pharmaceutical logistics. The equipment and procedures zed for the secure transportation of temperature-sensitive items along the supply chain are referred to as "cold chain logistics." Many parts of pharmaceutical logistics include components for monitoring, storage and transportation.

The market for pharmaceutical logistics is anticipated to grow in the future due to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical products. Any medication that is intended for human use is accessible in final dosage form and is subject to pharmaceutical law is referred to as a pharmaceutical product. Logistics aids in the management of resource acquisition, storage and transportation for pharmaceutical products. According to a report by the India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion organization in India, the Indian pharmaceutical market rise annually to 17.7% in 2021 from 13.7% in July 2020. Consequently, the pharmaceutical logistics market is expanding due to an increase in pharmaceutical product demand.

In 2022, UPS acquires healthcare logistics company Bomi Group to increase the size of its temperature-controlled facilities. With this purchase, the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America will have access to more than 3,000 highly skilled Bomi Group team members and 14 nations with temperature-controlled facilities.

In 2022, MTC Logistics, a premier cold-chain service provider, was acquired by Lineage Logistics LLC, the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics services. These four key locations are on or very close to the ports of Baltimore, Maryland; Wilmington, Delaware; and Mobile, Alabama. The addition of these facilities would increase Lineage's present footprint, which already includes more than 400 carefully placed facilities with a total capacity of more than 2 billion cubic feet across 19 nations.

Some of the major players operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market are:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (U.S.)

CAVALIER LOGISITICS (U.S.)

Continental Carbon Company (U.S.)

DHL International GmbH (Germany)

FedEx (U.S.)

Kuehne+Nagel (Germany)

Deutsche Post AG (Germany)

LifeConEx (U.S.)

American Airlines Inc. (U.S.)

Air Charter Service (India)

Agility Public Warehousing Company (U.S.)

VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada)

Delhivery Limited (India)

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. (India)

V-Xpress (India)

FulfillmentHubUSA (U.S.)

Prompt Brazil Logistics (Brazil)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

Rising demand of hospitals and medical facilities

To meet the increased demand from all hospitals and medical facilities, national logistics of medications are also anticipated to grow along with international trade. Additionally, the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccinations has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other healthcare organizations in other nations, including India, China and the U.K. As a result, many nations, notably the United States and India, anticipate a rise in the global trade of vaccines. The market is anticipated to grow between 2023 and 2030 as a result of this increased cross-border trade in drugs and medications.

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in the proprietary information

Many businesses engage in mergers and acquisitions to increase their global reach and access to proprietary information. They are also concentrating on bringing down the price of their products' overall packaging. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains are particularly vulnerable to the hazards of product adulteration during shipping and non-compliance with federal regulations, standards, and recommendations. The market is growing as a consequence of companies actively investing in cutting-edge technologies such as telematics and remote monitoring to provide safety and convenience during transportation operations. These are the certain factors which propel the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicines

The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines such as vitamins , minerals, and supplements (VMS), common cough and cold drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, and dermatology products. The rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector is also driving the market for pharmaceutical logistics. Moreover, decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel further increases the demand for pharmaceutical logistics.

Key Market Segments Covered in Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Research

Product

Generic Drugs

Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non Cold Chain Logistics

Component

Storage

Warehouse

Refrigerated container

Transportation

Sea Freight Logistics

Air Freight Logistics

Overland Logistics

Integrated Logistics

Monitoring Components

Hardware

Sensors

RFID Devices

Telematics

Networking Devices

Software

Procedure

Picking

Storage

Retrieval Systems

Handling Systems

Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the pharmaceutical logistics market due to the significant participation of numerous important industry participants

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the booming senior population, accelerating economic growth in emerging nations like China and India, and rising demand for medications

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data

Core Objective of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:

Every firm in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Pharmaceutical Logistics Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

