Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market to Surpass Sales Revenue of US$ 33,284 Billion by 2050 | Astute Analytica’s Start-ups Outlook Looks Promising

New Delhi, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period from 2023-2050. The revenue of the market is projected to increase from US$ 34.3 Bn in 2022 to US$ 33,284 Bn by the end of 2050.

The electric vehicle charging station market has been growing rapidly in recent years, with increasing adoption of EVs worldwide. In 2022, electric car sales surged by approximately 60%, exceeding 10 million for the first time, despite sluggish overall car sales. Consequently, EVs accounted for one in seven of all passenger cars sold worldwide in 2022. The number is expected to grow to around 145 million by 2030. As the number of EVs on the road increases, the demand for EV charging stations is expected to increase as well.

Currently, the EV charging station market is dominated by Level 2 chargers, which are slower chargers that can charge an EV in a few hours. However, fast chargers, which can charge an EV in a matter of minutes, are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. According to a report by Astute Analytica, fast chargers are expected to account for around 70% of all public chargers installed by 2040.

One of the major challenges facing the market is the lack of standardization in charging protocols. There are currently multiple charging protocols in use around the world, which can make it difficult for EV drivers to find a compatible charging station. However, efforts are being made to standardize charging protocols, with organizations such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) working on developing a global standard.

Another challenge facing the electric vehicle charging station market is the lack of charging infrastructure in certain regions. While some countries, such as Norway and the Netherlands, have a high density of charging stations, other countries have a much lower density of charging stations. This can make it difficult for EV drivers to travel long distances, as they may not be able to find a charging station along their route.

Governments around the world are taking steps to support the adoption of EVs, which in turn is driving demand for EV charging stations. For example, the European Union has set a target of installing 1 million public charging stations by 2025, while the US government has proposed a $174 billion investment in EVs and EV charging infrastructure as part of its infrastructure bill.

As of September 2021, there were around 1.5 million public charging stations worldwide, according to the IEA. China has the highest number of public charging stations, with over 800,000, followed by Europe with around 200,000 and the US with around 100,000. However, the number of public charging stations varies widely by country and region in the global electric vehicle charging station market.

Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Hardware to Decline Over Time

According to a comprehensive analysis by Astute Analytica, the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market is anticipated to reach a staggering $158 billion by 2050. The market is primarily driven by hardware, software, installation services, and charge point operators. Astute Analytica's research suggests that charge point operators, responsible for building, operating, and maintaining EV charging stations, will take the lead in market value, increasing their share from approximately 50% currently to 75% by 2050.

On the other hand, the electric vehicle charging station market share of hardware providers is projected to shrink over time. Astute Analytica estimates a decline from 46% today to 17% by 2050. This decrease in market share can be attributed to the maturation of technology, increased competition, and economies of scale, resulting in lower hardware costs over time.

One of the main factors contributing to the declining analysis of hardware providers in the EVSE market is technology maturity. The EVSE hardware technology is maturing rapidly, resulting in increased efficiency and reliability of the charging systems. While this is good news for consumers, it is putting pressure on hardware providers, who are facing intense competition from other players in the market. This, in turn, is leading to lower profit margins and reduced market share for hardware providers.

Another contributing factor is economies of scale. As the EVSE market expands, hardware providers are facing increasing pressure to reduce the cost of production. The economies of scale resulting from higher production volumes are leading to lower hardware costs, which, in turn, is reducing the profit margins for hardware providers.

Increasing competition is also a significant factor contributing to the declining hardware demand in the global electric vehicle charging station market. The increasing demand for EVSEs has attracted new players to the market, resulting in intense competition among hardware providers. The competition is leading to price wars, which are further reducing the profit margins of hardware providers. Apart from this, the shift towards service-based revenue models in the EVSE market is also contributing to the declining analysis of hardware providers. As the focus shifts towards charging infrastructure deployment and management, charge point operators are assuming a more prominent role in the market. This is reducing the importance of hardware providers, as charge point operators are taking on a more comprehensive role in the EVSE market.

CHAdemo Connector Protocol to Lose Market Share from 35% to 31% by 2050 in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

It has been projected that CHAdeMO will lose a significant portion of its market share in the EV charging station market, dropping from 35% to 31% by 2050. Following are the key factors behind this downfall:

Emergence of competing charging standards: CHAdeMO has faced significant competition from other DC fast-charging standards like CCS (Combined Charging System) and Tesla Supercharger. CCS is being backed by major automakers in the US and Europe, while Tesla has a significant market share in North America, Europe, and China.

Lack of interoperability: CHAdeMO connectors are not always compatible with other charging standards, making it less convenient for EV drivers. On the other hand, CCS connectors are compatible with both CHAdeMO and CCS standards, making them more versatile.

Slower adoption of CHAdeMO in key EV markets: Despite having a significant presence in Japan and some parts of Europe, CHAdeMO has not gained significant traction in other key EV markets like China and the US. This has limited its growth potential and reduced its overall market share in the global electric vehicle charging station market.

Rise of other charging solutions: As battery technology improves, and the range of EVs increases, the need for fast charging stations may decrease. Some automakers are exploring wireless charging and inductive charging technologies, which could further reduce the demand for CHAdeMO.

High cost of installation and maintenance: CHAdeMO charging stations require significant investment and maintenance costs, making them less attractive to businesses and EV charging station providers. With other, more cost-effective charging solutions available, CHAdeMO may struggle to remain competitive.

Start-up Outlook in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Looks Promising

ChargePoint: ChargePoint is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and has raised $127 million in funding

EVgo: EVgo is a fast-charging network for electric vehicles and has raised $50 million in funding in 2021.

Electrify America: Electrify America is a subsidiary of Volkswagen and is investing $2 billion in charging infrastructure in the US.

Greenlots: Greenlots provides open standards-based technology solutions for electric vehicle charging and has raised $12 million in funding in 2021.

Enel X: Enel X is a global provider of energy solutions and has raised $5.5 million in funding in 2021.

Wallbox: Wallbox provides electric vehicle charging solutions for homes and businesses and has raised $34 million in funding in 2021 in the global electric vehicle charging station market

Volta Charging: Volta Charging operates an advertising-funded electric vehicle charging network and has raised $125 million in funding in 2021.

AMPLY Power: AMPLY Power provides charging infrastructure and software solutions for fleet electric vehicles and has raised $13.2 million in funding in 2021.

Blink Charging: Blink Charging is an owner, operator, and provider of EV charging equipment and has raised $20 million in funding in 2021.

SparkCharge: SparkCharge provides portable electric vehicle chargers and has raised $16 million in funding in 2021.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

BP Chargemaster Ltd.

Broadband TelCom Power, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Evgo

Efacec Electric Mobility

Infineon Technologies

POD Point

Shell plc

Shenzhen Setec Power Co., Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

BYD Auto

ChargePoint, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

