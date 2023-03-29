Submarine Cable Systems Global Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $50 Billion to 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032 Featuring ZTT; The Okonite Company; TE Connectivity; SubCom; Saudi Ericsson

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine cable systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global submarine cable systems market grew from $18.09 billion in 2022 to $23.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The submarine cable systems market is expected to grow to $74.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.7%.



The submarine cable system market consists of sales of multicore fiber and single-core fiber. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Submarine cables also known as marine cables are assemblies of various conductors enclosed by an insulating sheath that are present on the oceanic bed connecting two or more points. They are used for interconnection between two or more regions. They mainly consist of landing terminating equipment, submarine optical fiber systems, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the submarine cable systems market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The rising number of telecom and internet subscriptions is significantly contributing to the growth of the submarine cable system market. A submarine cable system that is laid on the seabed helps in carrying the telecommunication signals across various places by using optical fiber technology.

There is rapid growth in the telecom and internet subscriptions industries as the utility of smartphones compared to normal desktops has increased rapidly, this drives the telecom and internet subscriptions. For instance, according to the Telecom regulatory authority of India, broadband Internet subscribers in India have increased from 747.41 million in 2020 to 778.09 million in 2021. Therefore, the rise in the number of telecom and internet subscriptions is driving the telecom and internet subscriptions market.



Strategic partnerships and the adoption of advanced technologies between companies are key trends gaining popularity in the submarine cable system market. Companies in the submarine cable system industry are undergoing various partnerships to develop new technologies and products.



The countries covered in the submarine cable systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $74.35 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.7% Regions Covered Global

