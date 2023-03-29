New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318538/?utm_source=GNW

, Toray Industries Inc., Toyota Tsusho, M&G Chemicals, Showa Denko KK, SABIC, Futerro SA, Braskem, Biome Technologies plc, BioApply, Biofase, Advance Bio Material Pvt Ltd., Biotec, PTT MCC Biochem Co Ltd., Bio-On and Avantium, Plantic Technologies.



The global bioplastics market grew from $7.81 billion in 2022 to $9.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The bioplastics market is expected to grow to $17.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.2%.



The bioplastics market consists of sales of bioplastics such as protein-based bioplastics, aliphatic polyesters and organic polyethylene.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The bioplastics are used to reduce the pollution problem of plastic waste which suffocates the planet and polluting the environment.Bioplastics are a type of plastic produced from natural or renewable resources such as vegetable oils, starch, sugarcane, corn, and microbes like yeast.



Bioplastics are sustainable, largely biodegradable, and biocompatible. Bioplastics play a crucial role in various industrial applications such as food packaging, agriculture, horticulture, composting bags, hygiene, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bioplastics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bioplastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of bioplastics are biodegradable and non-biodegradable.The biodegradable bioplastics are the plastics that decompose naturally by the action of living organisms such as microbes breaking down into the water, carbon dioxide, and biomass and which are not harmful to environment.



The material that makes up the biodegradable bioplastics maintains its mechanical strength and breaks on elongation.Starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), polylactic acid (PLA), and cellulose-based plastics are some examples of biodegradable bioplastics.



These are distributed through online and offline channels with a wide range of applications in rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textile, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building and construction and others.



Increasing awareness about the importance of bioplastics is expected to drive the market going forward.Globally, there has been increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of pollution caused by plastics manufacturing and disposal.



According to a study by Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ, Ltd., the amount of plastic trash that flows into the oceans every year is expected to nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tons, if left unchecked. All this contributes to the increasing pollution levels and making it necessary for customers to focus on sustainability. For instance, in 2022, according to the Ipsos Global Survey on Attitudes towards Single Use Plastics, at least 8 in 10 urban Indians accounting for 83% said they would like a complete ban on the usage of single use plastics (SUP). Thus, increasing awareness will encourage customers towards bioplastics, and will drive the market.



Companies in the market are focusing on increasing investment in environment-friendly bioplastics.Bioplastics are prepared from biodegradable and renewable resources such as proteins, starch, and polylactic acid (PLA).



The number of available products and suppliers has increased in recent years leading to increase use of bioplastics in commercial markets across the globe. For example, in January 2022, Vikas Ecotech Limited plans to invest in the environment-friendly BioPlastics (PHA) technology and in the advance stage of finalizing a Technology Tie-Up/Joint Venture with Aurapha Private Ltd. (the ’AuraPHA’) to produce Biodegradable Plastics.



In March 2022, CBD Global Sciences, a Canada-based consumer goods and farming company announced the acquisition of Pure BioPlastics Inc., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, CBD will acquire 100% of Pure BioPlastics Inc. and aims to will create a Bio-Based Technologies Division that will continue to offer advancing solutions to the global environmental issues dealing with plastics. Pure BioPlastics Inc. is a US-based company offering bioplastic materials produced through 100% bio-based pathway.



The countries covered in the bioplastics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bioplastics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bioplastics market statistics, including bioplastics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bioplastics market share, detailed bioplastics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bioplastics industry. This bioplastics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318538/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________