Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2032 with a 11.4% CAGR due to Rising Technological Advancements: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Software, Services, Instrument); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global cryo-electron microscopy market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 1.16 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3.41 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 11.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Cryo-electron Microscopy? How Big is Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) is a structural biology technique employed to elucidate the 3D architecture of biomacromolecules. Cryo-EM has undergone significant advancements, resulting in a structural biology revolution and remarkable breakthroughs. Cryo-electron microscopy market size is growing rapidly due to its high resolution and ability to image large and complex molecules. This technology is becoming increasingly popular in drug discovery, protein engineering, and disease research, among others.

Governments, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies investing in life sciences research drive cryo-electron microscopy market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular diseases is creating a need for advanced imaging technologies like cryo-electron microscopy. With its ability to study the structure of disease-causing proteins, cryo-electron microscopy is poised to become a valuable tool in the fight against these diseases. As a result, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered:

Molecular Devices LLC

Intertek Group plc

ZEISS International

Labomed Inc

JEOL Ltd

Nikon Instruments Inc

OPTIKA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Creative Biostructure

Helmut Hund Gmbh

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Thorlabs Inc

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Gatan Inc

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

NanoFocus AG

Lasertec Corporation

Leica Microsystems

HORIBA Ltd

Market Dynamics: Key Growth Driving Factors

The growing demand for cryo-electron microscopy in life sciences research

Cryo-electron microscopy is gaining popularity for its high resolution and ability to image large and complex molecules, which has led to growing demand in drug discovery, protein engineering, and disease research. Advancements in technology, including electron detectors, software algorithms, and sample preparation methods, are driving market growth by providing more precise and accurate imaging of biological molecules. Governments, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies investing in life sciences research also contribute to cryo-electron microscopy market sales.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular diseases, drives demand for advanced imaging technologies like cryo-electron microscopy. It allows for the study of the structure of disease-causing proteins, leading to a better understanding of the molecular basis of these diseases. This factor is a major driver of the growth of the cryo-electron microscopy market.

Recent trends influencing the market

Advanced structured cabling solutions are introduced to increase the market adoption

The largest Cryo-EM facility in the world was recently established by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in September 2021. This facility consists of six new microscopes that will aid in studying structural biology, biophysics, and drug discovery research.

Segmentation Assessment

In 2022, the highest market share was held by the instrument segment

By product type, cryo-electron microscopy market segmentation, the instrument segments are crucial in cryo-electron microscopy imaging and have their own advantages and disadvantages. The selection of an instrument relies on the intended application, resolution, and throughput requirements. The instrument segment market is predicted to expand due to the growing demand for cryo-electron microscopy imaging in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research.

The scanning electron microscopy segment holds a notable portion of the market share

Due to its capability to achieve a resolution of 10 nm or 100 Å, the Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) segment holds a significant market share, particularly for particle size analysis. SEM scans a concentrated stream of electrons across a surface to generate an image. As the electrons interact with the sample, they produce different signals, providing data on the surface's composition and topography. The demand for high-resolution imaging of biological molecules and structures is growing, which is expected to propel the growth of the SME segment.

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.41 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Molecular Devices, LLC., Intertek Group plc, ZEISS International, Labomed, Inc., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Instruments Inc., OPTIKA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Biostructure, Helmut Hund Gmbh, KEYENCE CORPORATION., Thorlabs, Inc., Oxford Instruments, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Gatan, Inc., Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, NanoFocus AG, Lasertec Corporation, Leica Microsystems, HORIBA, Ltd Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Over the projected timeframe, it is expected that North America will have a dominant presence in the market

Cryo-electron microscopy market demand in North America dominated the global during the forecast years due to rising technological advancements in microscopy, increasing R&D investments, and introducing of new products. This is expected to result in the region dominating the market, with major players continuously expanding their product portfolio to meet the growing demand.

Government and private organizations' increasing investments in R&D are further contributing to market growth, along with advancements in microscopy technology. These factors will likely continue driving North America's market development in the future.

Browse the Detail Report “Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Software, Services, Instrument); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cryo-electron-microscopy-market



Recent Development

The AFM100, a new microscope from Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, was unveiled in June 2022. It boasts enhanced sensitivity in measuring physical properties, facilitating measurements at the atomic and molecular scales.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Cryo-electron Microscopy market report based on product, technology, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Software

Services

Instrument

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

By Technology Outlook

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Cryo-Electron Tomography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Microscopy

Others

By Application Outlook

Cancer Research

Nanotechnology

Cell and Gene Therapy

Vaccines

Life Sciences Research and Academic

Toxicology Studies

Preclinical and Clinical Studies

Healthcare

Disease Diagnosis and Pathology

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

