WPS Health Insurance® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in Vermont

MADISON, Wis., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in Vermont. WPS Health Insurance is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 22 states, to Vermont residents for the 2023 plan year.

“We’ve been selling Medicare supplement insurance in Wisconsin since the Medicare program began in 1966. We already offer plans in select states across the country, and we’re excited to introduce our Medicare supplement insurance to Vermont beneficiaries,” said Thomas Spelsberg, Vice President of Medicare Solutions, Operational Excellence, and Marketing.

Medicare supplement insurance helps customers pay for costs left over after Medicare pays its share for covered medical services.

The plans will be available starting April 1, 2023, through select insurance agents and retiree exchanges in Vermont. Medicare supplement insurance plans from WPS Health Insurance offer a variety of coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries plus special programs and services. Most plans include fitness and wellness programs, and all plans come with vision and hearing programs, with the option to purchase dental coverage.

With a rich legacy of caring and innovation, WPS Health Insurance is committed to making health care easier for the people it serves.

About WPS Health Insurance

As one of the largest health benefits providers in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Insurance) offers a variety of services and coverage with Preferred Provider Organization health plans for individuals and groups, third-party administrator services, and Medicare supplement insurance plans. The company is headquartered in Madison, Wis. Visit mywpsmedicare.com for more information.

The intent of this advertisement is solicitation of insurance, and contact may be made by the insurer or a licensed agent. Neither Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation nor The EPIC Life Insurance Company, nor their products, nor agents are connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. All policies have exclusions, limitations, and reductions. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write your insurance agent or the insurance company. Fitness, vision, hearing, and wellness programs are not part of the insurance policy and can be changed or discontinued at any time. Fitness and wellness programs are not included with Medicare supplement cost-sharing plans (Plans K and L).

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company, 1717 W. Broadway, P.O. Box 8190, Madison, WI 53708-8190

©2023 Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation and The EPIC Life Insurance Company. All rights reserved. JO24287

